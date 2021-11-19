Online Now Accounts For 9% Of French Grocery Market, Says Kantar

The online channel now accounts for 9% of the French grocery market, reporting a 0.2 percentage point gain in October, according to Kantar.

Data for the P11 period (4 October to 31 October) showed that consumer spend fell by 5.7% compared to the corresponding period last year, with the value of the average basket dropping by €2 year-on-year.

As well as the growth in online sales, the proximity channel saw a 0.4 percentage point gain in market share to 6.2% of the market, while the supermarket channel also grew, by 0.2 percentage points, to hold 32.9% of the market.

Lidl Now Above 7%

In terms of the best-performing retailers during the period, Lidl increased its market share to 7.2%, following a 0.4 percentage point gain, with loyalty levels at the discounter rising by 1.1 percentage point, Kantar said.

Rival discounter Aldi, which recently bolstered its store count, also showed positive growth, of 0.4 percentage points, to sit on 2.7% market share.

The retailer saw the number of shoppers visiting its stores grow by 735,000 in the period, while Aldi also upped its media spend, by 14%.

Market Leader

Building on a strong September, market leader E. Leclerc reported a 0.4 percentage point increase in the P11 period, to 22.2%, while Groupement U gained 0.3 points, to 11.2%.

Groupement Les Mousquetaires reported a 0.2 point increase to 16.5%, with the Intermarché banner growing by 0.1 points to 15%. Online purchases also increased at the group, by 0.1 points.

The data is taken from a sample of 20,000 Kantar Worldpanel panellist households, and cover the hypermarket, supermarket, discounter, proximity and online shopping channels.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.