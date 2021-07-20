ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Poland's Żabka Introduces New Parcel Service

Published on Jul 20 2021 2:07 PM in Retail tagged: Poland / Zabka / Parcel Service

Poland's Żabka Introduces New Parcel Service

Polish retailer Żabka has introduced a new service wherein customers can drop a parcel at a Żabka store addressed to an individual for pick up.

The service only requires users to submit a phone number and e-mail address at www.paczki.zabka.pl.

The parcel does not require an address label, and it is enough to write the parcel number by hand on the packet and leave it at the selected Żabka store for the recipient.

Convenience

The package can be picked up at a convenient time, similar to other shipments, by providing a pickup code. The promotional price of the service is PLN 0.99.

Żabka added that it is the first chain of stores in Poland to enable a service of this kind.

Norbert Kruk, franchisee of the Żabka chain from Poznań, said, "Any additional services that make everyday life easier for customers are also very popular in Żabka that I run.

"Therefore, I am glad that the chain is introducing another solution, thanks to which customers will be able to leave or pick up a parcel from the same store as part of the new service when shopping."

Other Highlights

Recipients have two days to collect the parcel and the service also has provisions for a cash-on-delivery shipment, for products valued under PLN 1,000.

Advertisement

Pointpack SA, an integrator of commercial networks and courier companies, is the technological operator of the service.

Paulina Żmijowska, marketing manager and PR at Pointpack SA, said, "The new solution may turn out to be very beneficial for people using auction portals or purchasing platforms where purchases are directly picked up from the seller.

"Thanks to this service, there will be no need to meet in person and make an appointment at a specific date. This way, it is easy to pass on specific products to each other."

Last month, the retailer unveiled its first cashier-less store, under the Żappka banner, at the Poznań International Fair.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Stokrotka Parent Applies For Acquisition Of Grocery Stores In Poland

Stokrotka Parent Applies For Acquisition Of Grocery Stores In Poland
Kaufland Poland Under Investigation Over Alleged Unfair Contract Terms

Kaufland Poland Under Investigation Over Alleged Unfair Contract Terms
Carrefour Polska Expands Range Of Nutri-Score Products

Carrefour Polska Expands Range Of Nutri-Score Products
Żabka Launches Cashierless Store Format, Żappka

Żabka Launches Cashierless Store Format, Żappka
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Magnit Enters Dagestan With Two New Stores Tue, 20 Jul 2021

Magnit Enters Dagestan With Two New Stores
El Corte Inglés Wins Gold At NY International Olive Oil Competition Tue, 20 Jul 2021

El Corte Inglés Wins Gold At NY International Olive Oil Competition
Dutch Retailer Jumbo Posts 5.3% Growth In First Half Of Anniversary Year Tue, 20 Jul 2021

Dutch Retailer Jumbo Posts 5.3% Growth In First Half Of Anniversary Year
Football Fever Keeps UK Supermarket Sales Strong, Says Kantar Tue, 20 Jul 2021

Football Fever Keeps UK Supermarket Sales Strong, Says Kantar
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN