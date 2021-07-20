Poland's Żabka Introduces New Parcel Service

Published on Jul 20 2021 2:07 PM in Retail tagged: Poland / Zabka / Parcel Service

Polish retailer Żabka has introduced a new service wherein customers can drop a parcel at a Żabka store addressed to an individual for pick up.

The service only requires users to submit a phone number and e-mail address at www.paczki.zabka.pl.

The parcel does not require an address label, and it is enough to write the parcel number by hand on the packet and leave it at the selected Żabka store for the recipient.

Convenience

The package can be picked up at a convenient time, similar to other shipments, by providing a pickup code. The promotional price of the service is PLN 0.99.

Żabka added that it is the first chain of stores in Poland to enable a service of this kind.

Norbert Kruk, franchisee of the Żabka chain from Poznań, said, "Any additional services that make everyday life easier for customers are also very popular in Żabka that I run.

"Therefore, I am glad that the chain is introducing another solution, thanks to which customers will be able to leave or pick up a parcel from the same store as part of the new service when shopping."

Other Highlights

Recipients have two days to collect the parcel and the service also has provisions for a cash-on-delivery shipment, for products valued under PLN 1,000.

Pointpack SA, an integrator of commercial networks and courier companies, is the technological operator of the service.

Paulina Żmijowska, marketing manager and PR at Pointpack SA, said, "The new solution may turn out to be very beneficial for people using auction portals or purchasing platforms where purchases are directly picked up from the seller.

"Thanks to this service, there will be no need to meet in person and make an appointment at a specific date. This way, it is easy to pass on specific products to each other."

Last month, the retailer unveiled its first cashier-less store, under the Żappka banner, at the Poznań International Fair.