Pyaterochka, Coca-Cola Launch Recycled Streetwear Range In Russia

Published on Sep 15 2021 1:20 PM in Retail tagged: Coca-Cola / Pyaterochka

Russian retailer Pyaterochka has teamed up with Coca-Cola in Russia to launch a limited-edition streetwear collection made of recycled Coca-Cola bottles and other recycled materials.

Oleg Mamaev, marketing director of Coca-Cola in Russia, said, "With our streetwear collection of flashy, trendy clothing, we are primarily targeting our younger consumers, while encouraging everyone to protect the environment."

The slogan for this campaign is 'Outstanding Taste,' and it features various clothes in various styles within a single concept.

"The Sprite line features street-style items, the Fanta collection is more casual, and Coca-Cola goes back to the classics, with the full collection contains something for everyone," Mamaev added.

The Campaign

Pyaterochka shoppers receive points for purchasing drinks produced by Coca-Cola in Russia, which can be redeemed while buying various items from the clothing range.

In addition to clothing and accessories, other prizes that are up for grabs include an eco-tour of the Russian region of Altai.

The campaign will continue up to 31 October 2021, the company added.

Mikhail Yartsev, marketing director at Pyaterochka, said, "We are promoting the concept of re-using and recycling. By launching this limited clothing line made of recycled materials, we would like to demonstrate how plastics can have a second life. We are confident our customers will love it."

Last year, Aldi Süd launched climate-neutral sneakers developed under its private label Crane Pure, with parts of the shoe developed from recycled PET bottles.

TV And Online Promotion

Advertisement

Coca-Cola and Pyaterochka have created videos for TV and online, showcasing the collection in a fashion show, with models walking in supermarket aisles.

The online promotion also offers a special feature on Instagram, which allows users to virtually try on the different apparel from the collection and choose their favourites.

Coca-Cola and Pyaterochka are hosting several educational meetups at universities in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Nizhny Novgorod as part of the campaign.

Guest speakers will discuss sustainable fashion and aspects of an eco-friendly lifestyle, such as waste sorting and recycling.

Famous Russian bloggers and influencers will also participate in these meetups and promote the campaign on social media.