ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Retail Alliances Important For Consumers: EuroCommerce

Published on Aug 25 2021 10:58 AM in Retail tagged: Pricing / EuroCommerce / Retail Alliances / Epic Partners

Retail Alliances Important For Consumers: EuroCommerce

EuroCommerce, the body which represents the retail and wholesale sector in Europe, has said that retail alliances play an important role in providing better prices and more choices for consumers in response to the creation of the new Epic Partners retail alliance.

The new alliance, headquartered in Geneva, brings together Germany’s Edeka, ICA from Sweden, Jeronimo Martins from Portugal, Magnit from Russia, Migros from Switzerland and Picnic from the Netherlands. The partners in the alliance operate in a total of ten European countries.

EuroCommerce Director-General Christian Verschueren commented, “The efficiencies and synergies in sourcing in the EU single market can help balance the significant market power of multinational brand suppliers who operate across the globe. As we have seen recently, these large manufacturers are again piling on pressure, sometimes even collectively, for unreasonable price increases.

“Alliances are consumers’ best allies at a time when many families are still feeling the impact of the COVID pandemic. These alliances help address the impact of manufacturers’ active fragmentation of the single market, which is costing consumers at least €14 billion a year.”

Epic Partners

The new alliance will negotiate contractual arrangements for complementary international services and marketing activities with the largest international brand manufacturers, focusing on packaged processed products, EuroCommerce added.

It will not deal with SME suppliers or farmers, and vegetables, fruits and unprocessed foods will not be included.

EuroCommerce added that the Commission has on numerous occasions recognised the pro-competitive role that retail alliances play within the strict boundaries set in competition rules, including a recent report by the European’s Joint Research Centre, which underlined their positive role in increasing consumer welfare.

In Europe, retailers and wholesalers operate in a limited number of countries, with high fixed costs and low and decreasing net margins, typically around 1-3%.

On the other hand, the global manufacturers still enjoy net margins of 15%-30% - ten times those of retailers - with continuous growth in margins.

Advertisement

Individually, retailers’ purchases from a global brand supplier make up no more than a tiny fraction of that big brand’s global sales.

In many product categories, an individual manufacturer holds a significant position on the relevant market, and this should be the criterion for judging relative bargaining power, EuroCommerce added.

Imbalance In Negotiating Power

The imbalance in negotiating power is reflected in large manufacturers’ repeated demands asking retailers for price increases, often in double-digits, and the suspension of deliveries if these demands are not met, along with restrictions on the free movement of goods.

The Commission is currently conducting investigations of abuse of market power and breach of other competition rules by a number of manufacturers in relation to retailers and distribution, EuroCommerce noted.

Read More: Retail And Wholesale Vital To Europe's Recovery

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

UK Retailers See Big Surge In Spending In August: CBI

UK Retailers See Big Surge In Spending In August: CBI
Commodity Inflation Likely To Have No Impact On Tesco’s Product Pricing

Commodity Inflation Likely To Have No Impact On Tesco’s Product Pricing
French Court Fines Carrefour €1.75m Over Trade Practices

French Court Fines Carrefour €1.75m Over Trade Practices
Norway Food Retailers Face Record €1.98bn Fine Over 'Price Hunters'

Norway Food Retailers Face Record €1.98bn Fine Over 'Price Hunters'
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Mercadona To Expand To Lisbon Next Year Wed, 25 Aug 2021

Mercadona To Expand To Lisbon Next Year
Carrefour Romania, Bringo Launch 30-Minute Delivery Service Wed, 25 Aug 2021

Carrefour Romania, Bringo Launch 30-Minute Delivery Service
South Africa's Massmart In Talks To Buy Grocery Service OneCart Wed, 25 Aug 2021

South Africa's Massmart In Talks To Buy Grocery Service OneCart
Morrisons Set To Enter FTSE 100 As M&A Interest Boost Shares Wed, 25 Aug 2021

Morrisons Set To Enter FTSE 100 As M&A Interest Boost Shares
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN