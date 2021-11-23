REWE Launches Supermarket On A Train

REWE has launched a sustainable supermarket on board a train in collaboration with Deutsche Bahn subsidiary DB Regio and Fairtrade Deutschland.

The special train comprises three shopping cars and an on-board bistro.

REWE Supermarket Train

The train offers Fairtrade, organic, and regional foods and customers can shop from a range of 3,000 items between 9:00 to 19:00 hours.

In all train stations, the store is managed by a changing team of 30 apprentices from the respective sales area.

"The train is ecological, fast and comfortable as a means of transport," said Mario Theis from DB Regio.

"We accompany many people in their everyday life and help them to be sustainably mobile - whether to work, to nature, to friends or even to go shopping. For us as DB Regio, sustainability and regionality are in our DNA. Something that we have in common with our partners REWE and Fairtrade and that we would like to advance together."

Sustainability

REWE offers a wide range of sustainable and local products and has been Fairtrade partners from the very beginning.

"Seasonal, regional, fair - that is the triad of sustainability that REWE demonstrates with the fair supermarket train," said Jürgen Scheider, chairman of the management board of REWE.

Carsten Lorenz, head of key account management at Fairtrade Germany, added, "The fair supermarket train shows how many areas of our everyday life we ​​can make more sustainable and fairer.

"It fits in with the fact that five of the six cities in which the train stops are excellent Fairtrade cities that are committed to more sustainability and fair trade at the local level."

After stopping at Frankfurt Central Station in early November, the train halted at Fulda and Gießen. It is scheduled to stop at Kassel, Darmstadt, and Wiesbaden every Friday and Saturday in the coming weeks until 11 December.

