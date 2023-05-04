52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Shoptalk Europe To Kick Off In Barcelona Next Week

By Dayeeta Das
Shoptalk Europe, the number one event for fuelling conversations around the future of retail innovation, is all set to open its doors from 9-11 May at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona.

As the European retail environment is disrupted by dynamic consumer behaviours, an abundance of new digital technologies, and a challenging economic backdrop, this is the exact moment when winning businesses will look beyond the short-term and accelerate, rather than slow down, their digital transformation. 

More than 3,000 decision-makers from retailers, brands and retail innovators are expected to attend the event, with one in three attendees being a C-suite.

Retail and brand decision makers from more than 65 countries will join the three-day event to forge business-critical connections, participate in conversations, and share insights.

Shoptalk Europe's industry-crafted agenda will pack over 190 senior speakers at least of VP-level, revealing the latest retail innovations and how new technologies and business models are changing how consumers discover, shop and buy.

Some prominent speakers from the grocery and FMCG sectors include:

  • Elodie Perthuisot, executive director, E-Commerce, Data & Digital Transformation, Carrefour
  • Soraya Benchikh, President, Europe, Diageo
  • Wouter Kolk, CEO, Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia
  • Selma Postma, Chief Digital Officer, Europe & Indonesia, Ahold Delhaize
  • Simon Miles, VP, Global OmniChannel Commercial Strategy, The Coca-Cola Company
  • Ayla Ziz, SVP of Global Sales & Chief Customer Officer, Danone
  • Tony Navin, Ecommerce Director, Kraft Heinz
  • Mustafa Bartin, Chief Retail-Operations Officer, Migros Ticaret
  • Giorgio Busnelli, Director, Consumer Goods Europe, Amazon

The event will also be delivering Europe's biggest retail meetings programme in history, with more than 20,000 business meetings scheduled across the industry as part of Shoptalk Europe's Meetup onsite.

The organisers have also arranged an on-site childcare facility for all three days of the show.

Nursery care for children aged six months to eight years will be provided at the event, free of charge, to all registered Shoptalk Europe attendees.

Shoptalk has long been committed to using its events to elevate the voices of women leaders, and its mission includes achieving gender parity among speakers across its portfolio.

For more information about the event, visit Shoptalk Europe.

