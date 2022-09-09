Subscribe Login
Retail

Shufersal Opens First Checkout-Free Store

Israel-based supermarket chain Shufersal has opened the country's first autonomous store where shoppers do not have to queue at checkout or scan any goods and where payments and receipts are settled digitally.

So-called frictionless shopping is gaining traction globally as grocery giants look to keep costs down amid razor-thin margins and fine-tune inventory and supply chain management, while making shopping more convenient for customers.

Technology Partner

The checkout-free technology at Shufersal's store is powered by Israeli start-up Trigo, which also developed the technology at British retailer Tesco's High Holborn branch in London.

Trigo is also working with Germany's REWE, Aldi Nord, Netto, and Wakefern Food Corp. in the United States, the company said in a joint statement with Shufersal.

Trigo uses artificial intelligence-powered computer vision and off-the-shelf hardware to turn existing supermarkets into fully autonomous and digital stores.

It uses algorithms to ceiling-mounted cameras which automatically learn and upload shoppers' movements and product choices.

Amazon, France's Carrefour, Dutch grocery retailer SPAR and 7-Eleven are also moving to such technologies.

Self-Checkout Market

Elsewhere, recent trends in the self-checkout system market are being powered by an increase in the adoption of AI and the development of technologically advanced solutions. In the era of automation, the systems are being considered as a key solution to the rising labour shortage.

As per the latest report published by Global Market Insights Inc, self-checkout system market size is poised to cross $6.5 billion (€6.43 billion) by 2027.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM – your source for the latest technology news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

