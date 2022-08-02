Spain's Alcampo To Acquire 235 DIA Stores

Auchan's Spanish subsidiary Alcampo has agreed to acquire 235 supermarkets and a warehouse from DIA Group as it seeks to become one of the leading phygital businesses in the Spanish food retail sector.

The deal includes a DIA warehouse in Villanubla and supermarkets located in Madrid, Aragón, Asturias, Castilla and León, Galicia, Cantabria, Navarra and the Basque Country.

The acquisition will add more than 180,000 square metres of sales area to Alcampo's existing network, the retailer noted.

Leader In 'Phygital' Trade

Yves Claude, chairman and CEO of Auchan Retail, said, "With this transaction, Auchan Retail is significantly strengthening its presence in a strategic country for our brand. It complements our multi-format network, with the ambition to accelerate our growth in Spain in order to become the leader in the food phygital trade and thus the brand of choice for the Spanish people."

The acquired stores will be integrated into the Alcampo network, allowing new customers to access Alcampo brands, products and services in physical stores as well as online.

Alcampo will integrate 3,600 DIA employees into its team as it incorporates the stores under its banner.

The stores will offer healthy, local products and access to a wide range of quality items at the 'best price', the company noted,

The acquisition will also boost Alcampo's relationship with local producers.

'Good, Healthy And Local Products'

Americo Ribeiro, CEO of Alcampo, added, "This operation will allow us to advance in our commitment to good, healthy and local products, as well as to bring our offer of exclusive and responsible products to a greater number of customers.

"The location of these shops, complements the network of own and franchised shops, something that, together with digital solutions, reinforces Alcampo's response to the needs of our customers in each of their living areas."

The transaction is subject to competition and other approvals, which the company expects to obtain in the coming weeks.

The transfer of the portfolio of the transaction will be carried out in blocks of supermarkets on different dates. All transfers are expected to be completed by mid-2023, Alcampo noted.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das.