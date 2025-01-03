52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Spain's Covirán Opened 12 New Stores In November

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Spanish retailer Covirán accelerated the pace of network expansion as 2024 drew to a close, with the opening of 12 new supermarkets in November alone, a 'milestone month' for the grocer.

The new openings are located in both Spain and Portugal, and include five outlets in Andalusia, two in Catalonia, one in the Basque Country, one in Madrid, one in Valencia, and two in Portugal.

Collectively, the new stores cover some 2,588 square metres of sales space, and are serviced by 60 staff members.

Covirán Plus

Five of the new stores have incorporated Covirán Plus model, which is designed to incorporate energy efficiency, sustainability, and innovation, while also prioritising local products and community impact.

'Covirán continues to consolidate its presence throughout the country with these new openings, reaffirming its commitment to the local economy, innovation and excellence in service,' the retailer said in a statement. 'Each of these supermarkets reflects the cooperative's core values, while strengthening the bond with the communities in which they operate.'

Several of the new stores offer services like home delivery, digital customer service channels, and extended business hours, the retailer added.

Sales Performance

Last June, Covirán announced a 3.2% increase in gross sales in its 2023 financial year, to €1.8 billion. Of this total, €1.6 billion came from sales in Spain, while its operations in Portugal generated €217.3 million.

The cooperative's profit before taxes was €3.24 million, and net profit amounted to €2.03 million, representing an increase of approximately €1 million compared to the previous year.

Covirán opened 92 new stores across Spain and Portugal in its 2023 financial year, creating over 300 new jobs.

