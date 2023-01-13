SPAR Croatia Opens New Supermarket In Jastrebarsko

SPAR Croatia opened a new supermarket in Jastrebarsko, southwest of the capital Zagreb, in December. The opening ceremony was attended by the town’s mayor along with the CEO of SPAR Croatia, Helmut Fenzl.

A team of 30 people runs the store, which includes self-service cash registers where customers can complete their purchases quickly and conveniently.

In a statement, SPAR Croatia stated that a distinctive feature of this supermarket is the fish department, which offers a selection of freshwater fish and sea fish.

Donations To Local Charities

Furthermore, the store’s food-service area offers a variety of warm, ready-to-eat lunch and dinner options, prepared daily in the store itself.

There is also a butcher's section along with fresh fruit and vegetables, bakery products and other food products. The non-food assortment includes household, garden, pet, and home products.

At the opening day on 20 December, SPAR Croatia donated €2,650 to two local charities, the majorettes from Jastrebarsko, and to the town’s voluntary fire brigade.

A Busy Year

In October, the retailer commenced the first phase of construction of its new logistics centre in Donja Zdenčina, located in the municipality of Klinča Sela in Zagreb county.

SPAR Croatia is investing more than €100 million in the project as it seeks to improve its operational efficiency in the country.

The first phase will see the construction of a new distribution centre, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024. It is expected to create approximately 500 new jobs.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.