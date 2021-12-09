Subscribe Login
SPAR Hungary Invests Over €6.9m In Store Modernisation

SPAR Hungary has announced that it has recently modernised four supermarkets in three counties, with all stores featuring a clear layout and a modern store design.

Following external and internal redesign, the stores offer customers a convenient and quick shopping experience.

SPAR Hungary's ongoing renovation programme focuses on providing high-quality customer service and reducing its environmental impact.

Investment in the latest four stores amounted to more than €6.9 million, the retailer added.

Göd Store

A total of €1.57 million was invested in the modernisation of the SPAR Supermarket in Göd in Pest to offer an improved shopping environment for customers.

Sustainable technologies including LED-lighting and eco-friendly cooling technology ensure reduced energy consumption.

The SPAR store now has new cooling equipment, vegetable racks, bakery dispensers, and cash registers.

Pomáz Store

With an investment of over €1.98 million, the renovated SPAR store in Pomáz, Pest, reopened on 4 November.

The store has a new exterior façade and new shop fittings, including cooling units, cash registers and self-checkouts.

The redesigned store focuses on fresh food ranges with an in-store bakery, convenience products, and ready-to-eat meals.

The retailer has also introduced LED-lighting and energy-efficient cooling technologies.

Pápa Store

On 28 October, the SPAR Supermarket in the town of Pápa, in Veszprém county, reopened with a renewed exterior design and a modernised, sustainable, retail ambience.

Investment in the store, which offers employment to 21 team members, amounted to over €1.54 million, the retailer said.

Kiskunmajsa Store

The renovated SPAR Supermarket in Kiskunmajsa, in Bács-Kiskun county, which reopened on 11 November, saw an investment of more than €1.80 million.

The new interior design aims to guide shoppers through the store, entering from the fruit and vegetables department, passing through the packaged fresh delicatessen and meat products to the bakery and the fresh food counters.

The dairy cooler is located at the end of the fresh food counter, completing the customer’s shopping route.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.

