SPAR Hungary Opens New Supermarket In Budapest

Published on Oct 6 2021 7:55 AM in Retail tagged: Spar Hungary / Budapest / Renovation / Store Launch / World News

SPAR Hungary has upgraded its store network in Budapest with the opening of a new store and renovation of three outlets.

The retailer has opened a new supermarket in Etele Pláza, Budapest’s largest shopping centre.

The store will bring convenient shopping options to more residents as well as visitors.

The state-of-the-art store is located in a busy transport hub in the Kelenföld neighbourhood of Újbuda.

Around 236,000 people live in the primary catchment area, and about 165,000 daily commuters use the local train, metro, and bus station in the neighbourhood.

Store Highlights

The store features well-stocked fresh produce and bakery departments, and a wide range of items under the SPAR enjoy brand.

The convenience range offers high-quality products that cater to different nutritional needs and preferences.

It is equipped with an energy-saving LED lighting system and sustainable refrigeration technologies.

Elsewhere, the store’s self-service checkout enables a streamlined and swift shopping experience for customers.

The opening of the new store has created 49 new job opportunities, SPAR added.

Renovated Stores

The retailer has also renovated three stores in the capital city as part of its investment in modernisation.

The refurbished stores feature an improved layout, more environmentally friendly store systems, and more streamlined checkout areas.

The renovated SPAR Supermarket in the Budapest XI district, operated by a team of 25, now features a new delicatessen section as well as the seasonal fresh produce and bakery products on offer.

The retailer replaced all shop fittings and equipment during the conversion, keeping in mind a streamlined design.

Elsewhere, the SPAR to Go in Budapest’s shopping and entertainment centre at MOM Park has also been revamped.

Most of the store equipment, including all refrigeration systems, have been updated to the latest standards. It also features brand new cash registers.

Last but not least, SPAR Rákosfalva in the Budapest XIV District features a redesigned floor plan and renovated façade.

The highlights include new interior and shop fittings, including racks, shelves, and other equipment.

The SPAR enjoy section features a unique convenience product cooler.

Low-consumption LED lamps and an environmentally friendly, carbon dioxide-based cooling system ensure a lowered energy consumption, the retailer added.

In July, SPAR Hungary opened its 600th store in the country in the village of Vaskút, in Bács-Kiskun County.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

