SPAR Netherlands Extends Partnership With EG Group

SPAR Netherlands has extended its collaboration with EG Group (Euro Garages) in the country, the retailer noted in a statement.

The partners seek to leverage each other’s strengths and expertise to develop a ‘future-proof’ proposition that adds value for customers.

SPAR and EG Group entered into a partnership in 2017, in the Netherlands, and have since converted around 190 stores. Their collaboration has also resulted in year-on-year turnover growth for SPAR Express stores.

The multi-year extension of the partnership marks a new phase in which both organisations reconnect to further expand their collaboration, the retailer noted.

‘Best Shopping Experience’

John van der Ent, the CEO of SPAR Netherlands, added, “We are pleased to have extended and agreed to expand our partnership.

“Together, we continue to strive to offer our customers the best shopping experience. This partnership will strengthen our position as king of convenience in this market.”

Zuber Issa, co-CEO of EG Group, said, “This extension of our partnership is an important step in our strategic growth. We look forward to joining forces and serving our customers even better.”

As part of the new agreement, SPAR Netherlands will offer part of the Tosti Club range at all EG Group Go Fresh bakery locations in the country.

The initiative will take the total number of sales outlets for the range to over 150.

The implementation of SPAR Media digital screens will improve the customer experience through customer-oriented content in store, the company added.

SPAR Group, which operates businesses in Ireland, Switzerland and Poland, as well as its native South Africa, has reported a 9.3% increase in turnover in the 20 weeks to 16 February.