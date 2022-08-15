SPAR Opens Its First Supermarket In Latvia

Retail giant SPAR has opened its first supermarket in Latvia in the city of Saldus, 120 kilometres west of Riga.

In 2021, SPAR International granted a licence to operate the brand in Latvia to S&P Logistics.

The 720-square-metre store includes an in-store bakery, as well as grocery and fresh products.

Positioned as a neighbourhood store, the outlet will cater to the daily shopping needs of customers living within the community of Saldus.

Andris Vilcmeiers, SPAR Latvia board chair, commented, “Much time and effort has been put into the development of the best SPAR neighbourhood store format to meet customer needs in Latvia.

“We have worked closely with different partners during this initial phase to bring customers locally sourced products as well as a range of SPAR own-brand products.”

SPAR Latvia

SPAR Latvia is planning to implement a multi-format retail strategy across the country, with all stores offering goods sourced from Baltic manufacturers and brands, as well as SPAR’s own-brand products from all main product groups.

It will include private-label products from its value line, as well as premium, organic, and eco product lines.

The retailer aims to provide local producers an opportunity to increase the accessibility of their products by selling them through SPAR stores.

The retailer has teamed up with Jānis Rozentāls Saldus History and Art Museum and will dedicate space within the store to install artworks of Jānis Rozentāls, a Latvian impressionist artist and native of Saldus.

Artūrs Gabaliņš, member of the board at Sia Skarleta, added, “Being the first is both an honour and a challenge. We have put much work into fulfilling this role honourably and creating a store, which offers a valuable shopping experience for the customers and entices them to return.

“We are especially glad that we have not only been successful in opening our first shop, but also in creating a unique environment with the art wall by Jānis Rozentāls. The bakery area ensures our customers will be able to purchase freshly baked goods and delicious coffee.”

