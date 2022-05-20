Subscribe Login
Studenac Continues Expansion With Duravit Trgovina Takeover

Croatian retailer Studenac is continuing its acquisition hunt, acquiring the Pula-based retail chain Duravit Trgovina doo, which operates 13 stores.

Studenac, which currently boasts around 50 stores in Pula, said that the acquisition will help 'strengthen its position' in the region.

'Growth And Development'

"Studenac continues with its business strategy of growth and development," commented Michal Senczuk, Studenac president.

"Our strong local integration gives us the opportunity to maximise our offer to the needs of individual communities. With the gradual improvement of all business aspects, we will maintain the value that the [Duravit Trgovina] chain represents to its customers and employees, and further enrich it with the values ​​of Studenac in order to achieve significant results together."

Increased Store Count

Studenac recently announced the takeover of the Karlovac-based retail chain Kordun, reinforcing its position as the retailer that boasts the most stores in Croatia – encompassing more than 750 in nine regions as well as the capital, Zagreb.

It also recently received competition authority approval for its planned takeover of Lonia Trgovina, which would take its store count to more than 1,000 outlets once completed.

Its  shopping spree started in 2019, with the takeover of Istarski Supermarketi and Sonik, followed by Bure in 2020 and Pemo earlier this year.

The company said that the Pula region is ideal for the rollout of Studenac's proximity format, which provide "customers a faster and more convenient daily purchase with a rich offer, 'TO GO' range and numerous benefits."

Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.

