In the most recent edition of ESM, as part of our Sustainability 2022 feature, we spoke to a number of top executives working across the global retail and consumer goods landscape about how they are seeking to set a high bar when it comes to sustainability.

Dr. Judith Güthoff, Senior Executive Manager Sustainability and Compliance, Dr. Oetker

The pandemic has shown us in a special way that environmental influences, whether human-made or not, have an extreme impact on our daily lives. In this respect, COVID-19 has raised many people's awareness of sustainability issues.

For example, we understood that we can still work efficiently while making fewer business trips. Many people have rediscovered nature for themselves. We are also observing this awareness among our consumers – with regard to the global supply chains disrupted by COVID, they are demanding more sustainable alternatives.

As is already the case today in many international markets, the topic of sustainability will continue to play a key role for buyers in the future. In terms of the FMCG industry, especially food, there is an increasing relevance for packaging-related issues such as recyclability and the use of sustainable materials.

The origin of ingredients and health-related properties such as natural ingredients or a high fibre content are also important. As a basis for their purchase decision, shoppers expect easily accessible, transparent information.

Dr. Oetker Sustainability Charter

Sustainability is a top priority for us. The Dr. Oetker Sustainability Charter has very ambitious goals. We have created a governance structure including the members of the international management board and key international management functions such as procurement, marketing, R&D, production, sales and human resources.

Today, 28 cross-functional and international project teams are working towards our sustainability goals. The Sustainability Charter Programme Management monitors the overall progress and supports the project teams in their activities.

Scope 1 And Scope 2 Emissions

Next year, and this will be a big milestone, we are aiming for climate neutrality at our sites in terms of Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Other targets cannot be implemented as quickly, which is reflected in the corresponding time horizons.

For example, we have set a timeframe to 2025 for our targets on deforestation-free supply chains, reducing food waste by 25% or making all packaging materials recyclable. There are also targets we want to achieve by 2030, such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the life cycle of our products by 35%.

We're already working towards these goals, and can point to initial successes in reducing food waste or improving the recyclability of much of our packaging.

