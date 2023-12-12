December 12, 2023 6:31 AM

Nina Mishchenko explores the transformation of supermarket design in Ukraine, examining how the approach has evolved under the influence of retailer Silpo. This article appeared in ESM's November/December 2023 edition.

Imagine walking into a supermarket and seeing art objects and illustrations on the walls in the form of various helicopters and flying machines, as they were imagined in the 1920s. A huge retrofuturistic helicopter hangs over the produce section.

Here you are greeted by science fiction and imagined technologies, as the future meets supernatural intelligence and unusual objects. This is not just a place to buy groceries, but a centre where people can relax, absorb positive emotions, and feel comfortable. You will leave the supermarket feeling like you have entered another world – a world where anything is possible, where science and fantasy meet, where the future meets the past.