Tegut To Open New Teo Outlet In Heusenstamm-Rembrücken

German retailer Tegut plans to open a new Teo outlet in the city of Heusenstamm in the district of Offenbach.

Customers will soon be able to shop around the clock in this new digital micro-space format, the retailer noted.

Tegut... Heusenstamm

With the help of self-scanning checkouts and a specially developed app, shopping is more convenient because payment is made in passing, without waiting at the checkout.

With an assortment of over 950 products on a 50 square-meter sales space, the Teo outlet offers a range of goods that cater to customers' daily needs.

"I am very pleased that together with Tegut..., our colleagues from the district of Offenbach and the city, we have been able to achieve a significant improvement in local supply in Rembrücken," said Heusenstamm's mayor Steffen Ball.

"In addition, the establishment of the Teo increases the variety of suppliers in our city," Ball added.

Tegut... Teo

The Teo in Heusenstamm-Rembrücken is the retailer's second location in the Offenbach district.

The first outlet opened in mid-September last year in Mühlheim-Markwald.

In November 2020, the first tegut... teo in Fulda was launched and has since spread to more regions.

There are now 15 teos in Hesse, Bavaria, and Baden-Württemberg.

The retailer plans to open Teo outlets in 13 more locations, the majority of them in the Rhine-Main region.

Thomas Stäb, sales manager at Tegut... Teo and Lädchen, said, "We are proud to be able to close the local shopping gap in Rembrücken with our innovative concept. [...] We are not only closing this gap, but also convincing our future customers with a concept that is one hundred percent designed for the lifestyles and shopping needs of people in the 21st century, who no longer have to plan their purchases down to the last detail.

"With Tegut...Teo, people are much more flexible and can integrate their shopping into the spaces between their daily routines. The concept enables casual shopping on foot and thus a contemporary, sustainable and fast local supply."

The Teo is expected to open at Hainhäuser Strasse 5 in Heusenstamm-Rembrücken in November 2022, the retailer added.

