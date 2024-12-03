Tesco Hungary Streamlines Supply Chain With New Logistics Centre

Grocery retailer Tesco Hungary has announced plans to centralise its supply chain in the country by consolidating all warehousing into a single, large-scale distribution hub.

This will be possible thanks to a new, 100,000-square-metre logistics centre in Hungary, built by European industrial real estate company CTP, which is now operational.

The state-of-the-art facility, located on a 60-hectare site near Szigetszentmiklós, will improve Tesco's supply chain efficiency, and reduce its carbon footprint.

Featuring cold storage, dry goods storage, and various support facilities, the centre will fully service all Tesco stores nationwide from March 2025. Improved local road infrastructure is also part of the project.

New Logistics Centre

Tesco's new, kilometre-long logistics centre houses various facilities including temperature-controlled cold storage, dry goods storage, a water-recycling truck wash, vehicle and forklift repair, a gas station, and EV charging stations. The project also included road improvements to optimise traffic flow for both the centre and the surrounding community.

This sustainable logistics centre uses renewable energy from 8,620 solar panels (3.75 MW), achieving an 'A' energy rating and targeting BREEAM certification. Tesco projects an 830-tonne annual reduction in transportation CO2 emissions due to the centre's optimised design. Further eco-friendly features include a water-recycling truck wash and an irrigation well to conserve water.

Zsolt Pálinkás, CEO of Tesco Hungary, commented, “We are very pleased to take possession of our new domestic logistics centre, which is a huge milestone in the history of Tesco in Hungary. The retail sector has undergone significant transformation in recent years, with home delivery services, innovation, and sustainability becoming increasingly important.

“With this environmentally conscious logistics centre, equipped with the most modern technologies, we are better prepared to meet new demands while making progress toward carbon neutrality by 2035.”