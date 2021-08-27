ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Tesco, OLIO Partnership Saves Millions Of Meals From Wastage

Published on Aug 27 2021 10:06 AM in Retail tagged: UK / Tesco / food waste / OLIO

Tesco, OLIO Partnership Saves Millions Of Meals From Wastage

A partnership between Tesco and food sharing app OLIO in the UK has saved more than five million meals from wastage in the past year.

In August of last year, Tesco became the first supermarket to partner with the food sharing app to distribute fit-for-consumption, unsold food to people in need.

More than 72,000 people benefitted from around 5.6 million meals distributed through this partnership over the course of the year.

'Exceeded' Expectations

Tesco head of communities, Claire De Silva, said, “Tesco is committed to tackling food waste and we were confident our partnership with OLIO would help with that, but its impact has exceeded all our expectations.

“For our partnership to have diverted more than 5 million surplus meals from going to waste in its first year is a huge achievement and shows the strength of the partnership between our store colleagues and OLIO’s Food Waste Heroes.”

The partnership builds on Tesco’s existing food surplus donations programme, including its Community Food Connection scheme with FareShare.

Since 2016, Tesco has provided more than 120 million meals to charities and community groups across the UK as part of this scheme.

As part of its recent Buy One to Help A Child campaign, customers have enabled the donation of more than three million meals.

Food Waste Prevention

FareShare supports frontline charities and community groups working with children – from summer holiday clubs and breakfast clubs to community kitchens and groups which supply food parcels to those facing food insecurity.

Advertisement

OLIO Food Waste Heroes collect food when charities supported by FareShare are unable to do so and take it back to their homes.

The items are then uploaded onto the OLIO app, ready to be re-distributed, free of cost, to those living nearby as well as in community groups.

OLIO app users can then pick items from an agreed, contact-free collection point.

Commenting on the partnership, Saasha Celestial-One, co-founder of OLIO, said, “Our partnership with Tesco has been a huge success this year, and we’re incredibly proud to have delivered so many meals that would have otherwise been wasted to communities across the UK. Tesco has been a true pioneer.

“But our work is far from done. We hope this partnership encourages other businesses to follow suit and consider how they can take a more proactive approach to minimising waste and supporting local communities. Just imagine what we could achieve if every business followed their lead.”

Tesco added that it has not sent any food waste to landfills since 2009, and in 2013 it became the first UK retailer to publish its food waste data.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Westfalia Fruit Achieves Carbon Measured Certification From Carbon Trust

Westfalia Fruit Achieves Carbon Measured Certification From Carbon Trust
Myriad Of UK Retailers Citing Delivery And Driver Issues As Christmas Approaches

Myriad Of UK Retailers Citing Delivery And Driver Issues As Christmas Approaches
Britain's Greggs Hit By Supply Chain Crisis

Britain's Greggs Hit By Supply Chain Crisis
CD&R Pledges To Protect Morrisons Pension Rights After Takeover

CD&R Pledges To Protect Morrisons Pension Rights After Takeover
UK Retailers See Big Surge In Spending In August: CBI

UK Retailers See Big Surge In Spending In August: CBI
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

French Consumer Confidence Eases In August: INSEE Fri, 27 Aug 2021

French Consumer Confidence Eases In August: INSEE
Zummo's GO Range Offers The Latest Technology In Juicers Thu, 26 Aug 2021

Zummo's GO Range Offers The Latest Technology In Juicers
South Africa's Woolworths Sees Profits Up, Restores Dividend Thu, 26 Aug 2021

South Africa's Woolworths Sees Profits Up, Restores Dividend
Eurocash Group Sees Sales Up 2% In First Half Thu, 26 Aug 2021

Eurocash Group Sees Sales Up 2% In First Half
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN