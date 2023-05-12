Top 5 Supermarket Retail Chains In Latvia

The European Commission forecasts Latvian economic growth to pick up to 2.7% in 2024, while remaining flat for most of this year.

The Commission said a marked slowdown in inflation is set to foster private consumption.

Consumer price inflation increased rapidly throughout last year and averaged at 17.2% in 2022. It appears to have peaked in the third quarter.

In 2023, headline inflation is forecast to remain elevated at 7.9%, as the energy price shock works its way through the other inflation components.

Here's an overview of the top five supermarket retail chains in Latvia, according to their most recently-available full-year turnover. All data is supplied by Retail-Index (www.retail-index.com).

1. Rimi

Turnover: €1 billion (2021)

Rimi is top of the list with an annual turnover of €1 billion recorded in 2021.

Rimi Latvia is part of Rimi Baltic, which is represented in the Baltic countries by three companies - Rimi Latvia, Rimi Lietuva and Rimi Eesti Food.

The company manages more than 134 Rimi stores in Latvia as of 2022. It employs more than 12,300 people in all three Baltic countries.

Its banners include Rimi Express, Rimi Hyper, Rimi Mini and Rimi Super.

2. Maxima

Turnover: €915 million (2021)

Maxima recorded an annual turnover of €915 million in 2021.

The company is part of the Maxima Grupe holding, the largest retailer chain and employer in the Baltics, providing jobs for more than 30,000 employees in five countries – Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland and Bulgaria.

It had 170 outlets in Latvia as of 2022, and also operates the banner Barbora.

3. Mego

Turnover: €250 million (2019)

Mego recorded an annual turnover of €250 million in 2019.

The retailer has approximately 90 stores located in the largest Latvian cities - Riga, Daugavpils, Liepāja, Jelgava, Jūrmala, Ventspils, Rezekne, Ogre, Valmiera, Jekabpils, Tukums, Salaspils, Cesis, Ludza, Sigulda, Talsi and Bauska.

In 2014, Mego took over 51 outlets operated by Lithuanian retailer IKI, owned by Palink.

4. LaTS

Turnover: €250 million (2020)

The Association of Latvian Traders was founded in 2007 and recorded a turnover of of €250 million in 2020.

LaTS unites small and medium-sized Latvian food retail companies with the aim of reducing their costs, improving competitiveness in the local market and conducting joint marketing activities. The network includes more than 700 outlets throughout Latvia.

5. Madara 89

Turnover: €172 million (2021)

Madara 89 is fifth on the list and recorded an annual turnover of €172 million in 2021.

It operated 130 outlets in Latvia as of 2022 and its banners include Mini Top!, RIGHT and Top!

About Retail-Index

Retail-Index is a specialist supplier of management information on consumer retail markets, provided by Veraart Research Group in the Netherlands. Its mission is to supply managers with up-to-date key information on retail markets in Europe and support them in their international expansion.

The company dates back to 1964, when it started as a market research and marketing consulting company for consumer products and services. In 1989, it started publishing written reports on various retail sectors in Europe. As of 2005, it publishes its information on retailers through the online database and curated datasheet exports available on www.retail-index.com. A team of researchers manages the data to reflect upon current developments in the markets, collected from an extensive number of sources.

