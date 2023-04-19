Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In Romania

Retail sales in Romania have started 2023 rather sluggishly, seeing a 2.8% increase in February, according to the latest data from statistics body INS, with the overall sales figure boosted by a 7.4% increase in food sales for the month.

Like in other European markets, inflation has impacted Romanian households, with the annual inflation rate in March 2023 14.5% higher than in the same month the previous year. However, at the same time, recent wage increases have managed to offset this somewhat, indicating that Romania is better placed than other CEE markets to weather the inflationary challenges.

Here's an overview of the top ten supermarket retail chains in Romania, according to their most recently-available full-year turnover. All data is supplied by Retail-Index (www.retail-index.com).

1. Lidl & Kaufland

Turnover: €5.35 billion (2020)

Schwarz Group owned retailers Kaufland and Lidl take the top spot in Romania, with Kaufland boasting some 15 outlets and Lidl 320 outlets as of last year. Lidl and Kaufland reported a combined turnover of €5.35 billion in 2020.

2. Carrefour

Turnover: €1.91 billion (2021)

French multinational retailer Carrefour operates several store formats in Romania, under the banners Carrefour Contact, Carrefour Express and Carrefour Market. Carrefour has a total of 343 outlets in the country, and reported turnover of €1.91 billion in 2021.

3. Profi

Turnover: €1.89 billion (2020)

Profi is a Romanian retail chain that operates more than 1,600 stores across the country. The group was taken over by MEP Retail Investments in 2017.

4. Mega Image

Turnover: €1.52 billion (2021)

Part of the Ahold Delhaize network, Mega Image operates over 900 stores across the country, under the banners Mega Image (511 outlets as of last year) and Shop&Go (400 outlets). The business reported a turnover of €1.52 billion in 2021.

5. Auchan

Turnover: €1.29 billion (2021)

Boasting a presence in Romania since 2005, Auchan operates both hypermarkets and supermarkets in the country. The French retailer has a total of 40 stores in Romania, and reported a turnover of €1.29 billion in 2021.

6. Metro C&C

Turnover: €1.2 billion (estimated, 2021)

Wholesale giant Metro Cash & Carry operates two banners in Romania: La Doi Pasi and Metro. The company has a total of 30 outlets in the country, and reported an estimated turnover of €1.2 billion in 2021.

7. REWE

Turnover: €1.01 billion (2021)

German retailer REWE operates several store formats in Romania, including Billa, Penny, Penny XXL, and XXL Mega Discount. The company has a total of 311 stores in Romania, and reported a turnover of €1.01 billion in 2021.

8. Selgros

Turnover: €810 million (2021)

Cash-and-carry operator Selgros boasts 21 stores in Romania, and reported a turnover of €810 million in 2021. It has had a presence in the country since 2001.

9. Cora

Turnover: €315 million (2021)

Cora is a French retail company that operates 13 hypermarkets in Romania. The group, which has had a presence in the country since 2007, reported a turnover of €315 million in 2021.

10. CBA

Turnover: unknown

Boasting a presence in Romania since 2002, CBA operates some 115 outlets in Romania, in both medium-sized and small store formats.

About Retail-Index

Retail-Index is a specialist supplier of management information on consumer retail markets, provided by Veraart Research Group in the Netherlands. Its mission is to supply managers with up-to-date key information on retail markets in Europe and support them in their international expansion.

The company dates back to 1964, when it started as a market research and marketing consulting company for consumer products and services. In 1989, it started publishing written reports on various retail sectors in Europe. As of 2005, it publishes its information on retailers through the online database and curated datasheet exports available on www.retail-index.com. A team of researchers manages the data to reflect upon current developments in the markets, collected from an extensive number of sources.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.