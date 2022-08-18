Trading Outlook Pessimistic Across UK Grocery, Eating Out Segments, Study Finds

August 18, 2022 9:58 AM

More than half of the leaders across grocery retail and eating out segments in the UK are anticipating deteriorating trading conditions over the next 12 months, citing the cost-of-living crisis as the top reason, a new report by Lumina Intelligence has unveiled.

In 2021, 34% in grocery retail and 15% in the eating out segment anticipated that the market would deteriorate this year.

The Top of Mind Report 2022, released by Lumina Intelligence, also identified inflation, labour shortages, rising costs, availability and supply chain challenges as the main reasons for a deterioration in the next 12 months.