Transgourmet Expands Into Murcia With Six Suma Supermarkets

Swiss-based wholesale distributor Transgourmet has made its entry into the Spanish region of Murcia.

The move follows the acquisition and rebranding of six supermarkets previously owned by the Granada-based chain, Tu Super.

The six supermarkets, all located in the city of Murcia, will operate under the Suma banner and have been renovated since the summer of 2024.

With a combined commercial area of 1,720 square metres, and a staff of 49 employees, the supermarkets are now managed as a franchise by Tu Super.

This expansion strengthens the existing partnership between Transgourmet and Tu Super, which began in 2021 with a supply agreement.

Tu Super, already managing 39 supermarkets across Andalusia, Murcia, and Levante, has been gradually integrating the Suma brand into its network, now boasting a dozen Suma locations.

Suma

The Suma store concept combines the familiarity of traditional stores with the convenience of modern supermarkets. Suma prioritises specialised service, speed, proximity, and personalisation, offering a diverse range of products including top brands, locally sourced goods, fresh seasonal produce, and its private label brands.

Transgourmet Ibérica, part of the Swiss Transgourmet group (the second largest wholesale distribution company in Europe), operates five distribution platforms across Spain, as well as the GM Cash cash-and-carry banner (70 centres and 28 GM Oil petrol stations) and a Food Service division.

The company also boasts nearly 800 franchised supermarkets under the Suma, Proxim, and SPAR brands (the latter in Barcelona and Girona provinces) across 15 autonomous communities.

During the first nine months of 2024, Transgourmet Ibérica has added 36 new franchised supermarkets to its network.