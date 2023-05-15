52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

UK Competition Watchdog Steps Up Examination Of Grocery Prices

By Reuters
Share this article

Britain's competition watchdog will step up its work looking into grocery prices, but has so far not seen evidence pointing to specific concerns in the sector, it said on Monday.

Official data showed UK food prices were 19.1% higher in March than a year earlier, the biggest such rise since August 1977, while in April, grocery inflation was 17.3%, according to industry data.

'High Prices'

"Given ongoing concerns about high prices, we are announcing the stepping up of our work in the grocery sector to understand whether any failure in competition is contributing to grocery prices being higher than they would be in a well-functioning market," the Competition and Markets Authority said.

It said it would focus its work on areas where people are experiencing the greatest cost of living pressures.

Supermarket groups, including market leader Tesco, deny claims from consumer groups and trade unions that they are profiteering, saying they have taken a hit to earnings and have operating margins of 4% or less, while consumer goods firms such as Unilever and Nestle have margins of 16-17%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weakening Retail Competition

Separately, the CMA said it had found evidence that weakening retail competition was contributing to higher fuel prices for drivers.

It said it was not satisfied that some supermarkets had been sufficiently forthcoming in their responses to its road fuel market study.

"So we will be calling them in for formal interviews to get to the bottom of what is going on," CMA CEO Sarah Cardell said.

Read More: With UK Food Price Inflation At 46-Year High, Lawmakers Launch Probe

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Top 5 Supermarket Retail Chains In Luxembourg
2
Retail

Migros To Create New Organisation For Its Supermarket Business
3
Retail

Kesko Sees Decline In Comparable Group Sales In April
4
Retail

10 European Campaigns To Promote Responsible Drinking
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com