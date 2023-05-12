52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

With UK Food Price Inflation At 46-Year High, Lawmakers Launch Probe

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

British lawmakers launched an investigation on Friday into the fairness of the country's food supply chain, seeking to understand why households are facing the highest levels of food price inflation since the 1970s.

The cross-party Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Committee of the House of Commons, the lower chamber of parliament, said it would examine how profits and risks are shared from "farm to fork", and the level of regulation.

It will also examine the impact of external factors on the supply chain, such as imported food and global commodity prices.

'Good Food At A Reasonable Price'

"When many people are struggling to give their families good food at a reasonable price, it's our job as a committee to get to the bottom of what’s going on," Robert Goodwill, chair of the EFRA Committee and a lawmaker from the ruling Conservative Party, said.

“We know that consumers are paying higher prices, but the question is - are the other parts of the supply chain unduly benefiting from that, or are some of them also feeling the squeeze?" he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this month, France's government pledged to take action against food retailers who fail to pass on lower wholesale prices to consumers.

Read More: France Could Tax Food Industry Over High Prices: Finance Minister

Supermarket Profits

In Britain, the smaller opposition Liberal Democrats party has called for the government to investigate supermarkets' profits.

Supermarket groups, including market leader Tesco, deny claims that they are profiteering, saying they have taken a hit to earnings and have operating margins of 4% or less, while major consumer goods firms such as Unilever and Nestlé have margins of 16-17%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Official data showed UK food prices were 19.1% higher in March than a year earlier, the biggest such rise since August 1977, while in April, grocery inflation was 17.3%, according to industry data.

The Bank of England said on Thursday it expected overall inflation - which remained above 10% in March - to fall more slowly than it had hoped, mostly due to unexpectedly big and persistent rises in food prices.

Food retailers have said they expect prices to rise in 2023 overall but the rate of inflation will decline through the year.

Prices for some products that have seen the sharpest rises, such as milk, butter and bread, have actually started to fall.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EFRA committee does not have the power to change legislation but it can take oral and written evidence from farmers, manufacturers, retailers, the government and consumers, and issue a report with recommendations.

Read More: UK Retailers Report Record Food Inflation But See Drops Ahead

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Top 5 Supermarket Retail Chains In Latvia
2
Retail

Carrefour Brazil To Sell Some Stores And Distribution Centres
3
Retail

Supermarket Debit And Credit Card Transactions Fall In Ireland
4
Retail

Metro Sees Double-Digit Sales Growth In Second Quarter, EBITDA Down
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com