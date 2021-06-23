UK 'Quick Commerce' Channel Worth £1.4bn, IGD Says
Published on Jun 23 2021 7:55 AM in Retail tagged: UK / IGD / Paywall / Quick Commerce
The delivery of food and groceries to consumers in less than one hour and often under 30 minutes, or 'quick commerce', is currently worth £1.4 billion (€1.6 billion), according to a new report from IGD.
The report is part one of a series that looks at the size, scope and growth of the 'quick commerce' channel.
Also referred to as rapid delivery, the channel is estimated to grow to £3.3 billion (€3.9 billion) in the UK alone.
