ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

UK 'Quick Commerce' Channel Worth £1.4bn, IGD Says

Published on Jun 23 2021 7:55 AM in Retail tagged: UK / IGD / Paywall / Quick Commerce

UK 'Quick Commerce' Channel Worth £1.4bn, IGD Says

The delivery of food and groceries to consumers in less than one hour and often under 30 minutes, or 'quick commerce', is currently worth £1.4 billion (€1.6 billion), according to a new report from IGD.

The report is part one of a series that looks at the size, scope and growth of the 'quick commerce' channel.

Also referred to as rapid delivery, the channel is estimated to grow to £3.3 billion (€3.9 billion) in the UK alone.

please subscribe or sign in to continue reading

image description

Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day FREE Trial.

A trial subscription gives unrestricted access to all premium site content, app content, weekly email content and European Supermarket Magazine digital edition for a full 30 days. Try it now!

START YOUR FREE TRIAL NOW
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Supermarket Sales Fall In UK, As Shoppers 'Inch Towards Old Habits': Kantar

Supermarket Sales Fall In UK, As Shoppers 'Inch Towards Old Habits': Kantar
UK Seeks 'Grace Period' In EU Sausage Spat

UK Seeks 'Grace Period' In EU Sausage Spat
Retail & Hospitality Design Forum To Be Held In September

Retail & Hospitality Design Forum To Be Held In September
UK Competition Regulator Accepts Issa Brothers' Offer On Asda Deal

UK Competition Regulator Accepts Issa Brothers' Offer On Asda Deal
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Grupo IFA Sees Turnover Rise By More Than A Fifth In Full-Year 2020 Wed, 23 Jun 2021

Grupo IFA Sees Turnover Rise By More Than A Fifth In Full-Year 2020
Coviran Sees 21% Growth In Sales In FY2020 Wed, 23 Jun 2021

Coviran Sees 21% Growth In Sales In FY2020
Jumbo Opens New Home Delivery Hub In Deventer Wed, 23 Jun 2021

Jumbo Opens New Home Delivery Hub In Deventer
Coop Switzerland Publishes First Digital Sustainability Report Tue, 22 Jun 2021

Coop Switzerland Publishes First Digital Sustainability Report
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN