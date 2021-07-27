ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

UK Retail Sales Dip Slightly In July: CBI

Published on Jul 27 2021 12:29 PM in Retail tagged: UK / Retailers / Confederation of British Industry

UK Retail Sales Dip Slightly In July: CBI

British retailers reported only a slight slowdown in July after sales growth hit its highest in almost three years in June, the first full month after non-essential shops reopened from a coronavirus shutdown, industry data showed on Tuesday.

The Confederation of British Industry's measure of the volume of sales compared with a year earlier dipped to +23 from June's +25, which was the highest since August 2018.

Economists polled by Reuters had mostly expected a bigger fall to +21.

The CBI said the growth in orders was the fastest since December 2010 and the pace of sales was expected to pick up again in August.

However, sales were reported as in line with usual levels for the time of year, excluding the effect of Britain's coronavirus lockdown.

In June of this year, the CBI's measure of the volume of sales rose to +25 from May's +18, the highest since August 2018, while sales were reported as above seasonal norms.

Consumer Demand

CBI economist Ben Jones said consumer demand was supporting Britain's economic recovery, although clothing and footwear stores in particular had yet to see demand recover.

"While demand may be more stable, operational issues worsen," he said.

Advertisement

"Relative stock levels are at a record low and expected to fall further still, while the number one worry for many firms at the minute is labour shortages throughout the supply chain as staff self-isolate."

The Bank of England is keeping a close eye on how much Britons spend from savings Britons build up during the lockdown, which could prove a key driver of the country's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is also looking at whether bottlenecks in supply caused by the pandemic - such as dwindling stocks in the retail sector - will lead to longer-term inflation pressures.

Read More: COVID-19 Has Revealed That Global Supply Chains Are A House Of Cards: Analysis

Recent data from the Office for National Statistics revealed that British retail sales resumed their post-lockdown recovery in June after a surprise fall in May, as soccer fans watching the Euro 2020 tournament loaded up on food and drink to enjoy at home.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Greencore Bounces Back, Boosted By Lockdown Easing And New Business Wins

Greencore Bounces Back, Boosted By Lockdown Easing And New Business Wins
Investors To Vote On Fortress Offer For Morrisons In August

Investors To Vote On Fortress Offer For Morrisons In August
Britain Could See Revival Of Local Stores As Curbs Lift: Barclays

Britain Could See Revival Of Local Stores As Curbs Lift: Barclays
EU Rejects UK Demand For New Post-Brexit Deal On Northern Ireland

EU Rejects UK Demand For New Post-Brexit Deal On Northern Ireland
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Serbian Retail Market Worth €4.8bn, Delhaize Biggest Player Tue, 27 Jul 2021

Serbian Retail Market Worth €4.8bn, Delhaize Biggest Player
Asda Expands Range Of Products Available At 'Refill Zone' Tue, 27 Jul 2021

Asda Expands Range Of Products Available At 'Refill Zone'
SPAR Hungary Opens Its 600th Store Mon, 26 Jul 2021

SPAR Hungary Opens Its 600th Store
Magnit, Wildberries Launch Express Delivery Partnership Mon, 26 Jul 2021

Magnit, Wildberries Launch Express Delivery Partnership
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN