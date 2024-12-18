UK Retailer Sainsbury's Opens Its First Airport Store

UK retailer Sainsbury's has announced the launch of its first store at an airport.

The Sainsbury’s Local convenience outlet is located at Edinburgh Airport and seeks to offer passengers and airport staff a range of food, drinks and shopping options.

The store is located before security with multiple customer entrances, enabling access to passengers at the arrival as well as departure.

Store Details

The outlet offers meal deals, fresh bread and cakes, fruit and vegetables, meat, fish and meal solutions, as well as a bespoke Scottish section showcasing locally sourced products.

The store also offers a click-and-collect service, allowing shoppers to order online from Sainsbury’s Argos, Habitat and Tu Clothing brands for collection.

Jordan Mudie, store manager at Sainsbury’s Edinburgh Airport, stated, “My team and I are thrilled to be open for business in Edinburgh Airport from today – after months of work to get everything ready, we’re ready to help and serve our new customers 24 hours a day.

“We’re passionate about providing good food for all of us and we’re delighted to be able to bring Sainsbury’s tasty, great value products and helpful service to customers from this fantastic airport location.”

Community Initiatives

The store, comprising a team of 26 people, will also support community initiatives, such as the redistribution of surplus food locally to those in need via the retailer’s partnership with Neighbourly.

Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s director of property, procurement and EV ventures, said, “We want to build on the resounding success of our other travel hub stores, for example in UK train stations, and we’ll be listening closely to feedback from customers in the coming weeks to learn more about what they want to see from this kind of Local.

“We then hope to bring Sainsbury’s unbeatable combination of outstanding value, quality food and great service to more airport locations in the UK.”