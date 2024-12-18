52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

UK Retailer Sainsbury's Opens Its First Airport Store

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
UK Retailer Sainsbury's Opens Its First Airport Store

UK retailer Sainsbury's has announced the launch of its first store at an airport.

The Sainsbury’s Local convenience outlet is located at Edinburgh Airport and seeks to offer passengers and airport staff a range of food, drinks and shopping options.

The store is located before security with multiple customer entrances, enabling access to passengers at the arrival as well as departure.

Store Details

The outlet offers meal deals, fresh bread and cakes, fruit and vegetables, meat, fish and meal solutions, as well as a bespoke Scottish section showcasing locally sourced products.

The store also offers a click-and-collect service, allowing shoppers to order online from Sainsbury’s Argos, Habitat and Tu Clothing brands for collection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan Mudie, store manager at Sainsbury’s Edinburgh Airport, stated, “My team and I are thrilled to be open for business in Edinburgh Airport from today – after months of work to get everything ready, we’re ready to help and serve our new customers 24 hours a day.

“We’re passionate about providing good food for all of us and we’re delighted to be able to bring Sainsbury’s tasty, great value products and helpful service to customers from this fantastic airport location.”

Community Initiatives

The store, comprising a team of 26 people, will also support community initiatives, such as the redistribution of surplus food locally to those in need via the retailer’s partnership with Neighbourly.

Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s director of property, procurement and EV ventures, said, “We want to build on the resounding success of our other travel hub stores, for example in UK train stations, and we’ll be listening closely to feedback from customers in the coming weeks to learn more about what they want to see from this kind of Local.

“We then hope to bring Sainsbury’s unbeatable combination of outstanding value, quality food and great service to more airport locations in the UK.”

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

UK Grocers Must Focus On Price Positioning To Remain Competitive: GlobalData
UK Grocers Must Focus On Price Positioning To Remain Competitive: GlobalData
2
Retail

Nestlé Launches Protein Shots For US Weight-Loss Drug Users
Nestl&eacute; Launches Protein Shots For US Weight-Loss Drug Users
3
Retail

Poland Sells Butter Reserves As Prices Surge
Poland Sells Butter Reserves As Prices Surge
4
Retail

SPAR Orders Major Honey Investigation
SPAR Orders Major Honey Investigation
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com