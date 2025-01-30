52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

UK Retailer Asda Cuts Prices To Kick Start Recovery

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
UK Retailer Asda Cuts Prices To Kick Start Recovery

British supermarket group Asda has launched a major round of price cuts, with 'a significant investment' its new boss hopes will kick start a recovery for the current industry laggard.

In November, retail veteran Allan Leighton returned to Asda, Britain's third largest grocer, as executive chairman more than two decades after he served as CEO when he turned around the business before selling it to Walmart.

Industry data published this month showed Asda's sales plunged 5.8% in the 12 weeks to 29 December year-on-year, with a 1 percentage point loss of market share over the year.

On Thursday, Leighton said Asda, majority owned by private equity firm TDR Capital, was cutting the prices of over 4,000 products across every category in the store, with an average discount of 25% - reintroducing the 'Rollback' promotional mechanism that was first used in the 1990s.

Examples of price cuts include Asda Thin Cut Beef Steaks (400g) reduced by 36% to £3.88 ($4.82) and Ben & Jerry's Luxury Ice Cream Cookie Dough (465ml) reduced by 44% to £2.84.

ADVERTISEMENT

Price Cut Campaign

Leighton said Asda was lowering prices throughout stores and online to make it 'the cheapest traditional supermarket' – a title market leader Tesco says it has held for over two years.

Shore Capital retail analyst Clive Black said shares in Tesco and No. 2 Sainsbury's would likely be marked down in early trading on Thursday on the back of Asda's move.

"Asda had to do something, it's been ceding enormous market share losses for some time," he said.

"But it's not just about price, Asda's stores have been dirty, availability's been poor, customer service has been weak and morale has been low, so they also have to address those issues."

ADVERTISEMENT

Asda has simultaneously abandoned a scheme, introduced last January, that matches the prices of discounters Aldi and Lidl on hundreds of comparable grocery products.

Walmart retains a 10% stake in Asda.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Gruppo VéGé Targets €20bn In Annual Revenue By 2030
Gruppo V&eacute;G&eacute; Targets &euro;20bn In Annual Revenue By 2030
2
Retail

Theft And Violence In UK Retail Soar To Record Levels, BRC Survey Shows
Theft And Violence In UK Retail Soar To Record Levels, BRC Survey Shows
3
Retail

Ahold Delhaize Aims 50% Plant-Based Protein Sales In Europe By 2030
Ahold Delhaize Aims 50% Plant-Based Protein Sales In Europe By 2030
4
Retail

Spain’s Eroski Targets Growth And Debt Reduction
Spain&rsquo;s Eroski Targets Growth And Debt Reduction
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com