Vomar Sees Year-On-Year Turnover Growth Of 8.5% In 2021

Dutch discounter Vomar Voordeelmarkt has reported an 8.5% year-on-year growth in turnover in 2021.

Excluding the extra week in 2020, the retailer's year-on-year turnover growth for 2021 stood at 10.7%.

The discounter also emerged as the fastest-growing supermarket in the country for the fifth year in a row, according to data from Nielsen.

The total market grew by 1.9 percent in 2021 compared to 2020, according to data from Nielsen.

General director of Vomar, Aart van Haren, said, “Last year was a challenging year in many respects for our company and our nearly 10,000 colleagues. I am therefore proud of this achievement that we have all achieved.”

New Strategy

The retailer attributed its continuous growth to its new strategy of lowest price, best quality, and fastest service.

It was introduced in 2015 and rolled out across all stores in 2017.

Van Haren explained, “With our formula we show that you can really pay the lowest price without compromising on quality and shopping experience.

“I am therefore confident that we will be able to maintain this success and grow further in the coming years. And that both autonomously with our existing stores and with new stores.”

In 2021, Vomar opened 24 new stores, taking its store count to 94.

The new store openings include 23 converted DEEN stores.

Store Conversions

The retailer completed the store conversions to the Vomar banner in 10 weeks from September of last year.

“This intensive and unique period has been very successful. We were able to set up beautiful shops under the Vomar flag and also give many new colleagues a warm welcome,” van Haren added.

In the coming year, Vomar plans to open a new store in the new De Draai district in Heerhugowaard.

“Together with our sister company Hoorne Vastgoed, we are working on more projects and we are always looking for suitable locations in the existing catchment area of ​​North Holland, South Holland, Utrecht, and Flevoland,” van Haren said.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

