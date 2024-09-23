Waitrose Launches ‘BrandsNew’ Innovation Programme

Waitrose has announced the launch of ‘BrandsNew’, a new branded innovation programme to identify and support new FMCG brands and their entry to the market.

The UK retailer said the programme will use Waitrose's own team of expert partners, alongside product discovery, sourcing and purchasing platform RangeMe and innovation consultancy YF (formerly Young Foodies), to provide support for getting brands ready to supply supermarkets.

'Exciting And Exclusive'

"Identifying, backing and growing brilliant new brands is something we’ve done for years and we’re proud that so many are now household names," commented Charlotte Di Cello, Waitrose commercial director.

"It’s great to now be amplifying this track record with our BrandsNew programme to attract and support even more exciting and exclusive brands to Waitrose shelves and online."

Investment Plans

Waitrose will invest over £2 million in ‘BrandsNew’ in the first year with successful brands being guided to work through the 'complex world' of supplying supermarkets.

Participating brands will be supported with a tailored package of confirmed space in store, online and with Waitrose's business to business partnerships.

The brands will receive affordable marketing support across all channels and experiential moments, such as in store tastings, online sampling, and a presence at Waitrose events such as the Waitrose Food and Drinks Festival.

They will also receive commitment of time from Waitrose’s Branded Innovation team as well as expert buyers sharing knowledge and practical advice.

The BrandsNew at Waitrose programme is now live on the RangeMe website

Waitrose said the programme is part of its long term strategy to provide customers with Food to Feel Good About.