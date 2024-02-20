Walmart Posts 3.9% Increase In Comparable Sales In Q4

Walmart reported a 3.9% rise in comparable sales, excluding fuel, for the fourth quarter ended 31 January, compared to LSEG estimates of 2.91%. Global e-commerce sales grew 23%.

Americans flocked to Walmart's stores to buy its low-priced and discounted products during the holiday season late last year.

However, still high interest rates and rising rents have raised concerns that consumers will remain constrained and a recovery in spending will be slower than previously expected.

Fourth quarter adjusted profit came in at $1.80 per share, compared to expectations of $1.65 per share.

Walmart said it expects consolidated net sales in fiscal 2025 to grow between 3% and 4%, largely above analysts' expectations of a 3.4% rise.

The retailer raised its annual dividend by 9%.

'Growth Potential'

"This year’s 9% increase is the largest in over a decade, and a sign of our confidence in our growth potential and cash flow," said John David Rainey, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Walmart Inc.

Walmart forecast fiscal 2025 sales above Wall Street expectations and said it would buy smart-TV maker Vizio for $2.3 billion.

Shares in the US retail giant rose 3% in premarket trading after it also announced its biggest dividend increase in more than a decade.

Walmart proposed to buy Vizio for $11.50 per share, a premium of 47% to the company's closing price of $7.82 as of 12 February, the day before reports about deal talks emerged.

Vizio shares were up about 15% at $10.96 in premarket trading on Tuesday (20 February).

Earlier this month, the US retailer said it plans to open more than 150 stores over the next five years, as part of an investment in operations to stay competitive in a fast-changing retail landscape.