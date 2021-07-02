X5 Launches Mnogo Lososya In St Petersburg

Published on Jul 2 2021 6:59 AM in Retail tagged: Russia / X5 / St. Petersburg / Mnogo Lososya

Russian food retailer X5 Retail Group has announced the launch of Mnogo Lososya in St Petersburg, marking the dark kitchen chain's expansion outside the Moscow metropolitan area.

Mnogo Lososya, a food tech project started by Yakov Mendeleev and Alexander Mutovin, operates a chain of dark kitchens and several online eating-out brands.

The new 120 square-metre food facility opened by X5 is located on Moscovsky Avenue near the Park Pobedy metro station in St Petersburg.

The dark kitchen produces more than 200 ready-meal SKUs under the Mnogo Lososya, Ten Ideal Pizzas, Rolls No. 1, and YAJI brands.

Customers can place orders using both the company's app, Mnogo Lososya, and delivery aggregators Okolo, Delivery Club, and Yandex.Eda, which collectively cover almost all of the Moskovsky District of St Petersburg.

By the end of this year, Mnogo Lososya plans to open several additional dark kitchens ranging from 50–200 square metres to ensure food delivery is available across the entire city.

Mnogo Lososya is a food tech project that is building a national dark kitchen chain and a pool of online eating-out brands.

It currently operates 25 kitchens and 15 sushi points in Moscow's Perekrestok stores, four brands, a mobile app, and a software suite supporting its key business processes, including cooking and delivery.

In late March 2021, Mnogo Lososya became part of the X5 Group.​

According to X5 chief executive Igor Shekhterman, the group is considering merger and acquisition options in Siberia and the Altai region, but has no plans for major deals at present.

"We are constantly monitoring the market, looking at various deals, and 10-15% of our development comes from regional M&A," Shekhterman said.

