Żabka Extends 'Dobra Paczka' Programme To Poznań And Wrocław

Polish retailer Żabka has responded to the growing interest in its 'Dobra Paczka' (Good Package) programme by extending it to new stores in Poznań and Wrocław.

The campaign, launched in December 2021, allows Żappka mobile application users to order a set of two or three products with a short shelf life for half the price.

Food Waste Prevention

The Dobra Paczka programme is a project by Żabka aimed at reducing food waste in stores and is part of the retailer's responsibility strategy, which includes the pledge to prevent food waste.

Joanna Kasowska, director of quality and food management standards at Żabka Polska, said, "At Żabka, we implement many solutions aimed at preventing food waste. One of them is the Dobra Paczka tool. Customers eagerly take advantage of the option to purchase a surprise package, consisting of wholesome products on the last day of use-by, for half the price. That is why we decided to extend the Dobra Paczka to two cities - Poznań and Wrocław, thanks to which from August the service will be available to an even larger group of customers.

"We believe that, together with our franchisees and clients, we can significantly reduce the amount of food wasted. It is a good choice for the planet as we minimise the consumption of its resources, but also for the client who can minimise their expenses."

Dobra Paczka Initiative

The retailer offers the 'Dobra Paczka' packages in three variations for vegetarians, for vegans, and for people with no specific dietary preferences.

The products sold as part of the Dobra Paczka include lunch items, sandwiches, and other snacks.

The package is offered as a surprise before purchase, as the customer only knows the category of products it contains.

The retailer offers shoppers the option to pick up their packages at the time of their choice, and pay in the store using any payment method.

