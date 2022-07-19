Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Żabka Increases Employee Benefits With Addition Of Gym Memberships

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Polish retailer Żabka has added discounted sports facility memberships through the MultiSport Card for its 7,000 franchisees and their employees.

Employees can choose from more than 4,500 Benefit Systems sports and recreational facilities throughout Poland, gaining access to fitness classes, gyms, and swimming pools.

MultiSport Card

The idea of ​​extending the MultiSport programme to those running the stores and their employees was met positively by franchisees.

The offer includes reduced membership prices as well as a wide range of cards for franchisees, employees, and their family members

For the first 30 franchisees who avail of the offer for their employees, Żabka has prepared special awards in the form of sports kits in collaboration with Benefit Systems.

After completing the registration process, interested parties will be able to use the card from September of this year, the company noted.

Przemysław Kijewski, operational director at Żabka Polska, said, "We try to take care of all areas of development of our franchisees in accordance with the idea of ​​franchise-centricity. We support the development of their competences and broaden their knowledge as part of various training programmes.

"We also introduce innovative tools to facilitate the running of stores on a daily basis. We are constantly expanding the range of benefits - this time with those that the franchisees will also be able to offer to their employees. It is certainly one of the interesting forms of rewarding employees and an allowance that remunerates the effort of their work."

Additional Żabka Benefits

Żabka's franchisees can also count on a number of other benefits.

The PKN Orlen Mikroflota Card provides a cashless purchase of fuel or other products at 2,500 stations covered by the programme, not only in Poland, but also abroad.

Private healthcare from LuxMed is available across the network, which can be used by franchisees and their families.

They can also avail of almost 300 LuxMed and Family Medicine centres operating throughout the country, as well as a medical hotline, the company noted.

Free and confidential counselling in psychological, legal, and financial matters is available through the Employee Assistance Programme.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

More Than Half Of UK Shoppers Plan To Cut Back On Weekly Food Shop
2
Retail

Italy's Selex Sees Turnover Up 4.3% In FY 2021
3
Retail

Carrefour Seeks To Reduce Electricity Consumption In Event Of Winter Outages
4
Retail

Grocery Prices In UK Hitting 'Near Record Highs', Says Kantar
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com