Żabka Opens Seasonal Stores In Tourist Destinations

Published on Jun 15 2021 7:20 AM in Retail tagged: Poland / tourism / Zabka / seasonal stores

Polish retailer Żabka has opened a number of seasonal stores in popular tourist destinations across the country.

This year, the retailer has opened around 80 stores, including modular outlets located in specially constructed pavilions for the tourist season.

Seasonal Stores

Most of the seasonal Żabka stores operate in holiday resorts on the Baltic coast. Others are located near the lakes, such as Białe in Okuninka (Lubelskie Voivodeship) and Charzykowskie in Charzyków (Pomorskie Voivodeship).

In addition to catering to tourists' needs, seasonal stores offer the possibility of additional income for franchisees who run stores in standard locations.

Żabka provides franchisees with a pavilion with all necessary equipment and allows them to run their outlet in line with the standards of the chain.

Like independent entrepreneurs, franchisees make decisions regarding the employment of staff and possible benefits at the seasonal stores.

Klaudia Chojna, a franchisee running seasonal stores in Stegna and Jantar, said, "I have been running seasonal stores for five years. In such a store, traffic is high and lasts all day. 

"Therefore, the seasonal store requires daily deliveries, many more people in a shift and efficient customer service. The appropriate selection of the crew is one of the most important tasks faced by the franchisee running a seasonal outlet."

Modular Outlets

Out of the 80 Żabka seasonal stores, 22 are modular and offer customers a comfortable and safe shopping space.

It is fully air-conditioned for convenience, and shoppers can quickly and easily purchase everyday items on the way to the beach or while walking.

The retailer increased the number of cash registers in some locations and introduced mobile cash registers for added convenience.

Speaking on the rollout of the seasonal stores, Przemysław Kijewski, operational director at Żabka Polska, said, "The first modular seasonal stores of the Żabka chain were opened at the seaside - in Międzywodzie and Międzyzdroje - in 2016. 

"From the very beginning, they were very well perceived by our clients and franchisees, which is why we develop this concept every year."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

