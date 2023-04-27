Zummo Explores Some New Trends In The Supermarket

For supermarkets, it is very important to adapt to new trends and be aware of the new consumption habits of customers.

New trends related to the pursuit of a healthy lifestyle are emerging. These trends need to be followed to increase sales.

Zummo has listed some of the new consumer trends that supermarkets must incorporate. These include the following.

To-Go Service

Products such as freshly squeezed juices are presented as nutritious, healthy and ecological options that are popular with the public.

Other interesting products in the to-go format are packages of freshly cut fruit, such as freshly cut pineapple, watermelon or other fruits.

Supply Of Fresh Products

In recent years, fresh products have gained a lot of importance, as access to new sources of information and the effect of some influencers have made consumers more concerned about their nutrition.

Customers want fresh products that are organic and locally sourced.

Efficient Machines

Zummo machinery offers a unique squeezing system, patented by the company and which no one else in the market uses.

The Efficient Vertical System (EVS) is a squeezing system that offers freshly squeezed juices in their purest form.

At no time does the peel come into contact with the juice, and it extracts the maximum-possible juice from the fruit, without leaving areas wasted.

Sustainability And Ecology

It is the task of supermarkets to offer products such as local fruits free of pesticides, or organic meat that does not come from intensive livestock farming.

If supermarkets want to adapt to new trends, Zummo products are definitely a must in their stores.

Isla by Zummo is one of the most efficient pineapple slicers on the market. It cuts any type of pineapple into slices, sticks or chunks in 15 seconds, hardly staining the machine.

Elsewhere, its Z40 juicer is the ideal machine to offer freshly squeezed juices in supermarkets and is suitable for oranges, tangerines, limes, lemons, pomegranates and mangoes. It squeezes any type of citrus fruit in record time.

Fresh Corner In Supermarket

Zummo helps to integrate products into businesses, so that they meet all needs aesthetically.

It has created modern, premium, and totally modular furniture, wherein the entire range of Zummo products can coexist.

For more information, visit www.zummocorp.com.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest fresh-produce news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.