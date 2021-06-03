Zummo Launches The GO Range Of Juicers | ESM Magazine

Published on Jun 3 2021 12:48 PM in Retail tagged: Technology / Beverage / Zummo / Juicers

One of the main demands of the market is the so-called 'on the go' format, i.e., innovative products available for consumption at any time and place.

This has pushed Zummo to facilitate the immediate and on-the-go consumption of healthy and quality products.

Health is becoming more important to consumers, resulting in 'on the go' foods focusing on natural, unprocessed ingredients. Consumers are looking for nutritious and wholesome food that allows them to follow a healthy lifestyle.

This new trend is reflected in the proliferation of self-service shops, convenience stores and vending machines, where consumers with time limitations can find ready-to-eat and ready-to-drink products.

Motivated by these changes in consumption patterns, Zummo has launched the GO Range to offer small supermarkets or convenience stores products that cater to their customers' needs.

The products in the GO range include:

Z14 Contactless

This version of Z14 Nature has the most innovative technology in cashless payment systems. When payment is made, the machine is activated, squeezing the juice instantly without the need to touch the juicer at any point.

For extra capacity and autonomy, it can be combined with the Cabinet Slim.

Z14 Select

With Z14 Nature Select, the customer can choose the juice format to be consumed using the touch screen selector or by directly scanning the barcode on the package, identifying the product, and squeezing the right amount of fruit to fill it.

It has an intuitive and dedicated interface, where multiple product variants can be selected from up to four customisation possibilities.

If extra capacity and autonomy are required, it can be combined with the Cabinet Slim.

Z14 Juice Box

Juicebox is the safest way to drink juice. With this new accessory, the Z14 Contactless goes one step further, incorporating a payment system and multi-selection display features.

Its safety cover allows customers to squeeze the juice themselves, without contact, while protecting the machine from being manipulated.

In addition, the touch screen offers the user the possibility to choose between up to four different product possibilities.

All models in the GO range have a basket with a hinged lid to ensure maximum safety.

Zummo continues to innovate and adapt to the needs of the consumer.