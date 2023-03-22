52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Brazil's JBS Sees Fourth-Quarter Net Profit Fall Almost 64%

By Reuters
Share this article

JBS SA, the world's biggest meatpacker, reported a nearly 64% fall in net profits for the fourth quarter, blaming its U.S. beef operations and an oversupplied global market for chicken meat.

JBS's U.S. beef operations is its biggest unit by sales, followed by its Pilgrims Pride chicken business. The Brazilian firm said that both recorded a fall in net revenue over the fourth quarter, with the U.S. beef unit selling some 12% less, at almost 29 billion reais (€5.14 billion).

Pilgrims sales dropped almost 4% to just below 22 billion reais (€3.9 billion), JBS said.

Overall, quarterly net profit was 2.35 billion reais (€420 million), while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was 4.6 billion reais (€810 million), 65% below the result in the fourth quarter of 2021.

'Challenging Market Conditions'

"We note that the challenging market conditions that pressured our performance in the fourth quarter of 2022 remains in the first quarter of 2023, traditionally a weaker period for the protein industry globally," Gilberto Tomazoni, chief executive, said in a note addressing investors.

China, always an important driver for growth, remained the main destination of JBS' meat exports in 2022, accounting for 26.2% of the company's total sales internationally. In 2021, that share was a higher 27.1%, the company said.

On a brighter note, JBS said sales to the affluent Middle Eastern market were 12.1% of total exports last year, up from 10.7% in 2021.

Read More: Jason Weller On JBS' Sustainability Commitment and Net-Zero Ambition

Seara Division

In its home market, JBS posted healthy results at its Seara division, which processes pork and chicken, driven by its ability to raise average domestic product prices.

Seara also benefited from a 15.4% jump in dollar-denominated export sales, JBS said.

But while Seara's overall revenue jumped 9% from the same quarter in 2021, margins suffered because of cost inflation, in particular higher livestock feed prices in Brazil.

JBS said extreme volatility in the international market affected its results in 2022, citing the global increase in the supply of poultry, as well as avian flu and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Still, the company had net sales of 375 billion reais in 2022, a 7% rise from 2021.

Read More: JBS’s Fund For The Amazon Invests €11.9 Million In New Projects

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more supply chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Ukraine's 2023 Grain Harvest Seen Falling To 44.3 Million Tonnes, Farm Ministry Says
2
Features

3 Ways To Adapt To Grocery Supply Chain Challenges
3
Supply Chain

Unilever Invests €20 Million In New Ukraine Factory
4
Supply Chain

Weather Threatens Indian Winter Crops Just Before Harvesting
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com