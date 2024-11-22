52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Supply Chain

Carrefour To Cease Selling Meat From Mercosur Countries, CEO Bompard Says

By Branislav Pekic
The CEO of Carrefour, Alexandre Bompard, has said that the French retail group has decided to stop selling meat from Mercosur, a bloc formed by Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

In a letter published on social media, he said the decision, which is effective immediately, is in solidarity with the agricultural world.

He noted that Carrefour is committed to not selling any meat from Mercosur countries, regardless of the "prices and quantities of meat" that these countries may offer.

The letter is addressed to Arnaud Rousseau, president of the National Federation of Agricultural Operators' Unions (FNSEA).

Bompard stated that the decision was made after hearing the "dismay and anger" of French farmers protesting against the proposed EU-Mercosur free trade agreement.

Read More: Why EU Farmers Are Upset About Mercosur Deal

The protests, organised by the FNSEA and the Young Farmers (JA), began earlier this week with roadblocks. The groups are asking French President Emmanuel Macron to announce that he will veto the agreement if approved.

In his letter, Bompard added that the agreement would risk flooding the French market with meat that does not meet French standards.

He also expressed hope that Carrefour's decision will influence other companies in the agri-food sector, especially in the catering industry, which accounts for more than 30% of meat consumption in France, of which 60% is imported.

Brazil Reacts

The Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock strongly refuted Bompard's criticism of Mercosur meat, highlighting Brazil's robust agricultural defence system, its status as a leading global exporter of beef and poultry, and its long-standing compliance with even the most stringent international standards, including those of the EU.

The Ministry also vowed to defend the reputation and quality of Brazilian agricultural products.

Carrefour Brasil's press office stated that its domestic operations remain unchanged and that it continues to source meat from Brazilian producers.

