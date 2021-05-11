ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Chocolate Makers Trace More Cocoa Beans To Ensure Ethical Sourcing

Published on May 11 2021 9:59 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Chocolate / Traceability / cocoa / Ethical Sourcing / World Cocoa Foundation

Chocolate Makers Trace More Cocoa Beans To Ensure Ethical Sourcing

Chocolate and cocoa companies are tracing where more of their cocoa beans come from, as pressure mounts on them to buy beans from growers who are not linked to deforestation or human rights abuses, data from the World Cocoa Foundation (WCF) shows.

The industry group said companies can now trace or locate the origin of 74% of the beans in their direct supply chain in top cocoa producer Ivory Coast, and 82% of their directly sourced beans in No. 2 producer Ghana.

Directly sourced cocoa accounts for about half the beans that cocoa and chocolate companies source, while an indirect supply chain - consisting of unaffiliated exporters, traders and farmers - accounts for the other half.

Traceability, which includes measures like GPS mapping and satellite monitoring of farms in order to prevent deforestation, is far more difficult in an indirect chain that includes many middlemen unaccountable to the final bean purchaser.

'Full Traceability'

"To address indirect sourcing through middlemen, Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana have both launched national systems to achieve full traceability of the entire cocoa supply chain," said the WCF.

Alain-Richard Donwahi, minister of water and forests in Ivory Coast, said establishing a national cocoa traceability system and national forest monitoring was "an important challenge to be addressed".

Ivory Coast and Ghana are also under pressure to clean up their cocoa sector because the EU, their biggest customer, is set to propose legislation aimed at preventing the import of commodities linked to deforestation and human rights abuses.

If the legislation is adopted, it could come into effect as early as 2024.

Exports

Ivory Coast exports 67% of its cocoa to Europe and its cocoa sector represents 25% of the economy.

Its government has called for increased support from the EU and other donors to help implement the proposed legislation, including a request for more than €2 billion ($2.40 billion) to fight deforestation.

WCF represents more than 80% of global cocoa and chocolate companies, including majors like Barry Callebaut, Nestlé and Mondelēz.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain stories, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Hershey Raises Earnings Outlook After Positive Q1 Results

Hershey Raises Earnings Outlook After Positive Q1 Results
Ivory Coast Farmers Welcome Heavy Rain For Cocoa Mid-Crop

Ivory Coast Farmers Welcome Heavy Rain For Cocoa Mid-Crop
Barry Callebaut Sees First-Half Profits Decline, Announces New Chief Executive

Barry Callebaut Sees First-Half Profits Decline, Announces New Chief Executive
Ivory Coast Rainfall Boosts Mid-Crop Expectations In Some Areas

Ivory Coast Rainfall Boosts Mid-Crop Expectations In Some Areas
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

Tyson Foods Expects Costs To Hit Profit, Lifts Revenue Outlook Tue, 11 May 2021

Tyson Foods Expects Costs To Hit Profit, Lifts Revenue Outlook
Albert Heijn Offers Wage Hike, Early Retirement For Logistics Workers Mon, 10 May 2021

Albert Heijn Offers Wage Hike, Early Retirement For Logistics Workers
Is The Circular Economy Primarily A Transport-Based Economy? Analysis Mon, 10 May 2021

Is The Circular Economy Primarily A Transport-Based Economy? Analysis
Nestlé Reports Progress In Combatting Deforestation In Ghana, Ivory Coast Fri, 7 May 2021

Nestlé Reports Progress In Combatting Deforestation In Ghana, Ivory Coast
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN