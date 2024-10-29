Dagrofa Agrees To Acquire Organic Firm Aarstiderne

Danish retailer Dagrofa has agreed to acquire Aarstiderne, a provider of organic products, ingredients, and meal solutions.

The acquisition will help Dagrofa consolidate its position in the Danish market by expanding its portfolio of quality products and easy meal solutions with an increased focus on organic items.

Moreover, Aarstiderne’s digital competencies and platforms will complement Dagrofa’s current measures to boost digital competencies for retail and foodservice customers.

The deal, subject to approval by the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority, will see Dagrofa and Aarstiderne jointly set strategic ambitions for the future.

‘Front-Runner In Organics’

The CEO of Dagrofa, Tomas Pietrangeli, stated, “Aarstiderne is an absolutely fantastic company, which, for 25 years, has been Denmark’s – perhaps the world’s – strongest front-runner in organics, local quality products, and easy meal solutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is an incredibly good match between our values and the ambitions we have for a stronger and more sustainable Food-Denmark. With the collaboration, we add leverage and capacity to increase Dagrofa’s growth, innovation, [and] digital presence, and offer Danes the best food experiences at home, abroad and online.”

Søren Ejlersen, co-founder of Aarstiderne, added, “The time has now come to take the next step and make Aarstiderne’s products and meal solutions available to even more Danes.

“We were looking for the best partner in the food industry for us, and it is, without a doubt, Dagrofa. Here we have found someone who shares our vision, our approach to ecology and quality food, and wants to collaborate.”

Dagrofa operates the retail chains MENY, SPAR, Min Købmand and Let-Køb, as well as Dagrofa Foodservice, Dagrofa Logistik, and several producer companies.

The retailer reported an operating profit of DKK 426 million (€57.1 million) in its 2023 financial year, which, the group noted, was its strongest profit performance for 20 years.