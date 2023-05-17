Edeka Minden-Hannover To Use Bio-LNG Fuel For Delivery Fleet

Edeka Minden-Hannover has announced that it has introduced renewable and climate-friendly bio-LNG fuel for its delivery fleet.

Board spokesperson Mark Rosenkranz inaugurated the first filling station for alternative fuels on the premises of the Edeka logistics centre in Lauenau together with representatives from politics and business.

By the end of 2025, EDEKA Minden-Hannover intends to convert its entire truck fleet – comprising around 700 vehicles – to LNG vehicles from the manufacturer Iveco and use 100% bio-LNG fuel.

Climate-Friendly Fuel Supply

For the climate-friendly fuel supply, the retail group has concluded a long-term supply contract with filling-station operator Alternoil.

The move will enable the gradual development of the filling station infrastructure at the logistics locations of Edeka Minden-Hannover as well as the supply of the REEFUEL fuel, obtained from biological waste and wind power.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 80 LNG vehicles are currently in use at EDEKA Minden-Hannover.

In a second and third step, Alternoil will set up another five filling stations in 2023/2024 at the logistics locations in Osterweddingen (Saxony-Anhalt), Wiefelstede (Lower Saxony) and Landsberg (Saxony-Anhalt).

Installations at the gas stations in Mittenwalde and Freienbrink (both in Brandenburg) are to follow in the next phase.

Future Plans

By the end of 2025, EDEKA Minden-Hannover will have a nationwide filling station infrastructure for refuelling its logistics fleet within the sales area. In the future, all around 700 LNG trucks will be refuelled with the low-CO2 fuel REEFUEL.

ADVERTISEMENT

EDEKA Minden-Hannover said this volume alone saves the environment up to 40,000 tonnes of CO2 per year, which corresponds to the annual CO2 emissions of a small town.

The alternative fuel REEFUEL from Alternoil is obtained from green hydrogen and biomethane generated by wind energy from certified biological waste processes.

'Climate Protection'

"Switching to bio-LNG is a key lever for reducing our carbon footprint. In this way, we are fulfilling our social responsibility for more climate protection. This is all the more important as our vehicles drive a lot and often through highly congested inner cities," said Mark Rosenkranz, CEO of EDEKA Minden-Hannover.

"With the use of bio-LNG, we are helping to significantly improve urban emission levels. In addition, gas-powered trucks are many times quieter than classic diesel vehicles.”

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.