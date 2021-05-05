Edeka Nord To Build New Warehouse In Neumünster

Published on May 5 2021 11:08 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Germany / Logistics / Edeka Nord / Neumünster

Germany's Edeka Nord has laid the foundation of a new central warehouse in the Neumünster Eichhof industrial park.

The foundation stone was laid in the presence of the management and supervisory board members of Edeka Nord as well as the mayor of the city of Neumünster, Dr Olaf Tauras.

Tauras commented, "I am extremely pleased that Edeka has decided to stay in Neumünster and to relocate to the approximately 25-hectare site with the move. The construction of the new Edeka warehouse here at Eichhof is a major investment in the future of the company and the city of Neumünster.

"On the 80,000 square meters for the new warehouse complex, jobs in our city will be secured, and new jobs will be created, which is important for the employees personally and for the development of the city of Neumünster."

Modernisation Programme

This project is part of the retailer's 'Logistics 2030' modernisation programme, and the total cost is expected to be in a three-digit million figure, the retailer said.

Managing director of Edeka Nord, Stefan Giese, said, "The geographical location in the centre of Schleswig-Holstein and here at Eichhof directly on the A7 is the ideal logistical prerequisites for the distribution of goods in our markets.

"The greater product range expertise and improved availability will be decisive advantages for Edeka retail in northern Germany in the future. This is our central investment programme for sustainable infrastructure."

The Project

The first phase of the project will see the construction of a 34,500 square-metre building and an investment of €80 million.

The facility is expected to be operational by the second half of 2022.

Edeka plans to build a warehouse spanning a total area of ​​over 105,000 square metres at the location.

Edeka Nord is one of the largest employers in northern Germany, and the project demonstrates its ties to Schleswig-Holstein and the city of Neumünster.

Wolfgang Matthiessen, chairman of the supervisory board at EDEKA Nord, "The expansion of the logistics centre is a clear commitment to the Neumünster location. The strong connection to the region is an essential element of the values ​​at Edeka.

"I am pleased that we have reached another milestone with the laying of the foundation stone and thus demonstrate our loyalty to the region."