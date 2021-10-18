ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

EU, UK Need To Be Given Time To Discuss Northern Ireland: Coveney

Published on Oct 18 2021 12:25 PM in Supply Chain tagged: UK / EU / Northern Ireland / Brexit

EU, UK Need To Be Given Time To Discuss Northern Ireland: Coveney

EU and British negotiators need to be given time to discuss possible changes to Northern Ireland's trading arrangements, Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said on Monday, expressing hope that they could register progress in the next few weeks.

The European Commission has made a "major move" in trying to ease trade from Britain to Northern Ireland with a package that was 'strongly welcomed' in the British province, particularly by the business community, Coveney said.

"There is a process of dialogue now agreed between both sides and I think we need to give that time and space to work. The EU has not said their package is a 'take it or leave it' package," Coveney said.

New Problem

Coveney told reporters before a meeting of EU foreign ministers that the British government's statements in the first half of last week had been unhelpful and appeared to be creating a relatively new problem, over the role of the European Court of Justice, rather than simply solving problems on the ground.

Since then Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic and British Brexit Minister David Frost have met in Brussels to discuss a solution.

"The Frost-Sefcovic discussions since that package was launched last Wednesday would suggest that both sides are taking that dialogue and that discussion very seriously, and hopefully we'll see progress in the next few weeks," Coveney said.

In a statement after Friday's Frost-Sefcovic meeting, the British government said it would discuss the EU proposals constructively and in a positive spirit.

Significant Changes Still Required

Advertisement

However, Frost repeated the British view that significant changes are still required to the current arrangements, including on governance.

"We recognise that the British government has an issue there, but we also recognise that the British government has obligations under international law to comply with the treaty that they themselves designed, ratified and now have an obligation to implement," Coveney said.

Further talks will continue in Brussels this week.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Asda Opens Premium Convenience Store With EG Group

Asda Opens Premium Convenience Store With EG Group
Brexit And COVID Brew A Perfect Storm For Britain's Chicken Farmers

Brexit And COVID Brew A Perfect Storm For Britain's Chicken Farmers
Walgreens Reports 68% Profit Surge On Strong Pharmacy, Retail Sales

Walgreens Reports 68% Profit Surge On Strong Pharmacy, Retail Sales
Grocery Sales Fall In UK, With Shoppers Making Fewer Trips Due To Fuel Concerns

Grocery Sales Fall In UK, With Shoppers Making Fewer Trips Due To Fuel Concerns
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

Italy's Nutkao Acquires Antichi Sapori dell’Etna Mon, 18 Oct 2021

Italy's Nutkao Acquires Antichi Sapori dell’Etna
Brexit And COVID Brew A Perfect Storm For Britain's Chicken Farmers Mon, 18 Oct 2021

Brexit And COVID Brew A Perfect Storm For Britain's Chicken Farmers
French Wheat, Barley Shipments Outside EU Ease In September Fri, 15 Oct 2021

French Wheat, Barley Shipments Outside EU Ease In September
Euro Zone Trade Surplus Smaller Than Expected In August Fri, 15 Oct 2021

Euro Zone Trade Surplus Smaller Than Expected In August
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN