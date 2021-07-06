ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

EU Urges UK To Consider Swiss-Style Agri-Foods Deal

Published on Jul 6 2021 12:25 PM in Supply Chain tagged: UK / EU / Northern Ireland / Brexit / Agri-Foods

EU Urges UK To Consider Swiss-Style Agri-Foods Deal

The European Union urged London on Tuesday to consider a Swiss-style veterinary agreement with Brussels on agri-foods to end a post-Brexit 'sausage war' row over certain goods moving between Britain and its province of Northern Ireland.

Tension has mounted over trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, particularly chilled meat, because the province's open border with EU member Ireland is now part of Britain's frontier with the EU's single market.

European Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, the EU executive's chief interlocutor with Britain since it completed its exit from the bloc last year, said the biggest challenge for Brussels was how to rebuild trust and realign its relationship with London.

'Step Up Legal Proceedings'

"To build trust in each other requires first working together cooperatively and refraining from surprises," he said, referring to Britain's unilateral extension of grace periods for some food imports to its province of Northern Ireland.

"In response, we were forced to launch an infringement procedure (legal action), and without satisfactory steps by the UK to remedy these measures we will have no choice but to step up these legal proceedings," he told a conference.

The EU is worried goods could flow unchecked from Northern Ireland into the bloc's single market.

London says an important part of Brexit is not being bound to EU rules and has called on the EU to show more flexibility in finding solutions to the standoff.

Britain has also accused the EU of an overly legalistic interpretation of the Northern Ireland protocol, an agreement which governs trading arrangements following Brexit.

'Pragmatic Solutions'

Advertisement

Sefcovic said legal steps over the protocol was not the EU's preferred option and that an agreement last week to a three-month extension for free movement of chilled meats into the province signalled its willingness to find pragmatic solutions.

He said a longer-term solution to avoid Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) checks for agri-food products, ranging from live animals to fresh meat and plant products, could be along the lines of an agreement the EU has with Switzerland.

That pact removes nearly all physical SPS checks, though not documentary checks, and achieves this through a dynamic regulatory mechanism that creates a Common Veterinary Area.

"This could be negotiated very quickly and would address many concerns," Sefcovic said. "The UK continuing to apply EU SPS rules will do away with a vast majority of the checks in the Irish Sea and would not require checks elsewhere, say in Northern Ireland."

He said he was aware of the British government's concerns about such a solution, but added it was important "not to get too caught up" with concerns about alignment of rules and regulations between Britain and the EU.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Fortress Has The Pedigree To Keep Morrisons Successful, Says Analyst

Fortress Has The Pedigree To Keep Morrisons Successful, Says Analyst
Sainsbury's CEO Focusing On Strategy Amid Takeover Drama In UK Retail

Sainsbury's CEO Focusing On Strategy Amid Takeover Drama In UK Retail
UK Retailer Morrisons Agrees £6.3bn Offer From Fortress Investment Group

UK Retailer Morrisons Agrees £6.3bn Offer From Fortress Investment Group
Bring In The Army: Food Group's Call To Relieve UK Truck Driver Crisis

Bring In The Army: Food Group's Call To Relieve UK Truck Driver Crisis
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

Barry Callebaut Signs Outsourcing Agreement With Atlantic Stark Tue, 6 Jul 2021

Barry Callebaut Signs Outsourcing Agreement With Atlantic Stark
Ivory Coast Cashew Processors Seek Govt Aid Tue, 6 Jul 2021

Ivory Coast Cashew Processors Seek Govt Aid
Lidl Belgium To Build New Sustainable Distribution Centre Tue, 6 Jul 2021

Lidl Belgium To Build New Sustainable Distribution Centre
Agriculture Prices To Ease; Hunger And Climate Goals Far Off: FAO/OECD Tue, 6 Jul 2021

Agriculture Prices To Ease; Hunger And Climate Goals Far Off: FAO/OECD
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN