ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Euro Zone Trade Surplus Smaller Than Expected In August

Published on Oct 15 2021 10:25 AM in Supply Chain tagged: exports / Imports / Trade / Eurostat

Euro Zone Trade Surplus Smaller Than Expected In August

The euro zone's unadjusted trade surplus was much smaller then expected in August as the bloc had to pay much more for imported energy, data showed on Friday.

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said the external trade surplus of the 19 countries sharing the euro was €4.8 billion in August compared to €14.0 billion a year earlier. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a €16.1 billion surplus.

Adjusted for seasonal swings, the trade surplus was €11.0 billion, Eurostat said.

Trade Deficit

Eurostat said the European Union's trade deficit in energy in the January-August period grew to €151.9 billion from €108.7 billion in the same period of 2020.

The EU's trade deficit with Russia, its main energy supplier surged to €37 billion in the first eight months of this year from €12.9 billion in the same period of 2020.

Similarly, trade with Norway, another EU gas and oil supplier, swung to a deficit of €2.4 billion from a surplus of €3.6 billion.

The impact of energy offset a surge in the surplus in trade with Britain after Brexit, which moved to €93.1 billion in the January-August period from €65.6 billion in the same period last year, when Britain was still part of the single market under the Brexit transition period.

Advertisement

Also the EU trade surplus with the United States rose sharply to €110 billion from €92.6 billion thanks to a steep rise in exports.

January-August Trade

In January to August 2021, extra-EU exports of goods rose to €1 400.0 billion, up by 13.8% compared with January-August 2020, while imports rose to €1 306.6 billion, registering a 16.7% growth compared with January-August 2020.

As a result, the EU recorded a surplus of €93.4 billion, compared with +€110.6 billion in January-August 2020. Intra-EU trade rose to €2,187.6 billion in January-August 2021, +20.6% compared with January-August 2020.

In April of this year, euro zone's unadjusted trade surplus was almost five times higher than a year earlier, mainly due to a strong rebound in exports of machinery and cars, but was still smaller than expected.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Rains Help Argentine Corn Sowing As Farmers Wrestle New Export Policy

Rains Help Argentine Corn Sowing As Farmers Wrestle New Export Policy
India's Wheat Exports Could Quadruple In 2021

India's Wheat Exports Could Quadruple In 2021
Norwegian Seafood Exports Hit New Record For First Nine Months Of Year

Norwegian Seafood Exports Hit New Record For First Nine Months Of Year
Argentina To Resume Beef Exports To China

Argentina To Resume Beef Exports To China
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

Rains Help Argentine Corn Sowing As Farmers Wrestle New Export Policy Fri, 15 Oct 2021

Rains Help Argentine Corn Sowing As Farmers Wrestle New Export Policy
Kroger Delivery Expands With New Fulfilment Centres Thu, 14 Oct 2021

Kroger Delivery Expands With New Fulfilment Centres
Iran Buying Record Volume Of Wheat After Worst Drought In 50 Years: Sources Thu, 14 Oct 2021

Iran Buying Record Volume Of Wheat After Worst Drought In 50 Years: Sources
Brazil Coffee Exports See 29% Decline In September Thu, 14 Oct 2021

Brazil Coffee Exports See 29% Decline In September
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN