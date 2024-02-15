52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

French Wheat Stocks Seen Hitting 19-Year High As Ukraine Wins EU Demand

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
French Wheat Stocks Seen Hitting 19-Year High As Ukraine Wins EU Demand

Farm office FranceAgriMer raised its forecast for French soft wheat stocks at the end of this season to a 19-year high as competition from Ukraine curbs French exports to other European Union countries.

French soft wheat stocks at the end of the season on June 30 are now seen at 3.50 million metric tonnes, up from 3.44 million forecast last month, FranceAgriMer said.

That would be a 37% increase on last season's stocks and is up from FranceAgriMer's forecast of 3.44 million tonnes last month.

Imports of cheaper Ukrainian grain into the EU – an issue contributing to protests by farmers – are continuing to curb demand for French wheat within the bloc, particularly in Spain and Italy, FranceAgriMer analyst Adele Dridi told reporters.

The office reduced its estimate for French soft wheat exports within the EU this season to 6.32 million tonnes from 6.55 million projected in January. The new forecast is down 1% from last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Together with a slight cut to expected domestic demand, the lower forecast for intra-EU exports outweighed an upward revision to FranceAgriMer's forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the EU in 2023/24, now pegged at 10.25 million metric tonnes compared with 10.1 million tonnes last month.

French wheat exports outside the EU have been bolstered by a busy winter loading schedule for Morocco and China.

Export Demand

Grain trade participants did not appear worried by large projected stocks, seeing scope for fresh export demand in the latter part of the season and with reduced planting raising the prospect of a smaller harvest this year, Dridi said.

The agriculture ministry on Tuesday cut its estimate of winter soft wheat sowing to the second-lowest in 30 years following heavy rain.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It has continued to rain so the situation remains tough," Benoit Pietrement, a farmer and head of FranceAgriMer's grain committee, said.

A significant shift to spring crops like maize is expected despite unattractive prices as farmers have limited choices, he added.

Projected maize (corn) stocks at the end of 2023/24 were increased by FranceAgriMer to 2.37 million tonnes from 2.18 million in January, as estimated harvest supply was revised up while domestic demand was trimmed.

The new maize stocks forecast is 43% above the 2023/23 level and the highest in six years.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Forno d’Asolo-Sammontana Merger Creates €1b Frozen Food Giant
Forno d&rsquo;Asolo-Sammontana Merger Creates &euro;1b Frozen Food Giant
2
Supply Chain

Britain's Tea Supply Facing Disruption From Red Sea Crisis
Britain's Tea Supply Facing Disruption From Red Sea Crisis
3
Supply Chain

Hershey And Cadbury Chocolate Makers Eye Price Hikes To Cover Cocoa Crunch
Hershey And Cadbury Chocolate Makers Eye Price Hikes To Cover Cocoa Crunch
4
Supply Chain

Brexit Red Tape Puts Valentine's Day Thorn In UK Flower Trade
Brexit Red Tape Puts Valentine's Day Thorn In UK Flower Trade

Partner Content

Diebold Nixdorf Rolls Out New AI-Powered Offering To Combat Shrink In Retail 

By Diebold Nixdorf

KNAPP Demonstrates Expertise In Cold Chain Automation With OSR Shuttle Evo

By KNAPP

Canadian Lobster: The Perfect Protein For The Conscious Consumer

By Lobster Council of Canada

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com