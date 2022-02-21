Grupa Muszkieterów Opens New Logistics Centre In Southern Poland

Grupa Muszkieterów, the Polish arm of France's Les Mousquetaires, has announced that it has opened a new logistics centre in southern Poland to cater to its Bricomarché banner.

The 14,000 square-metre warehouse, located at Panattoni Park in Sosnowiec, will help the company to expand the Bricomarché chain, optimise its supply chain and develop the e-commerce channel.

The facility will serve one-third of the shops in the 'home and garden' category located in the south of the country.

The decision to continue the collaboration with Panattoni is part of the New Logistics Strategy adopted by Grupa Muszkieterów in 2020.

The new facility ensures easy access to the Silesian agglomeration and other cities of southern Poland.

It has also shortened the distance to Bricomarché supermarkets, which, in turn, will cut logistics costs, improve the level of order completion, punctuality of deliveries, and the quality and safety of supplied goods.

'Investing In The Future'

Jacek Berger, president of logistics department at The Muszkieterów Group in Poland, said, “We want to respond in the best possible way to the needs of both independent entrepreneurs running shops under our banner and all the customers of their supermarkets, therefore we constantly strive to increase our logistic resources and improve the quality of deliveries.

“The launch of a new warehouse for the dynamically growing Bricomarché chain is of strategic importance in the context of the further development of the entire Musketeers Group. Through the investment in Sosnowiec, we are not only shortening the distance to the shops in the south of the country, but we are also investing in the future.”

ITM Baza Poznańska Sp. z o.o. is responsible for the logistics of the Muszkieterów Group in Poland.

The main logistic centre of the group, which serves as a warehouse and distribution base for both Bricomarché and Intermarché chains, is located in Swadzim.

